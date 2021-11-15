ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Borderline five-star DL Jayden Wayne is hoping for a Clemson offer

By Joseph Hastings about 7 hours
 4 days ago
Jayden Wayne

2023 DL Jayden Wayne opens up about the latest between him and Clemson, what an offer would mean, how his summer visit went, and more.

