ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

True freshmen who stood out in Week 11 in college football

By Charles Power about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWa9d_0cxA98Hb00
(Photos from Getty Images; graphic by Marina Puhalj/On3)

We’re on the backstretch of college football’s regular season, with just two regular-season weekends remaining. True freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class are making big plays and leading their teams to wins on a weekly basis.

This week, we saw three Big Ten true freshmen lead their teams to key wins. Additionally, the day’s wildest game — Kansas’ overtime win at Texas — featured two true freshmen as stars for each team.

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Braelon Allen and Wisconsin continued their white-hot streak Saturday. He rumbled for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a 35-7 win over Northwestern. Allen, a 6-foot-2, 238-pounder, has run for 100 yards in six consecutive games — all Wisconsin wins. That feat is even more impressive when you consider Allen doesn’t turn 18 until January. He is the big, fast running back we’ve become used to seeing for the Badgers over the past two decades.

Allen ranked as the No. 140 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Ohio State’s offense looks scary when it’s hitting on all cylinders. This was the case Saturday, when the Buckeyes dropped 45 points on Purdue in the first half. TreVeyon Henderson made his presence felt in the first quarter, roasting the Boilermakers’ defense on a 57-yard touchdown run.

He shows the game-breaking ability that had him ranked as the On3 Consensus’ No. 1 running back in the 2021 cycle on a weekly basis. Henderson finished with 13 rushes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Devin Neal played a huge role in helping Kansas pull off Saturday’s biggest upset, a 57-56 overtime win at Texas. He ran for 143 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, and caught two passesfor 26 yards and another score. It was a performance so good, he had to call his mom from the depths of Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Neal was ranked as Kansas’ top prospect in its 2021 class for good reason. The Lawrence native has given a jolt to the Jayhawks’ run game this fall under new coach Lance Leipold. He’s had three 100-yard games this season.

WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

If there’s a bright spot to be found in Texas’ disappointing season, it’s clearly Xavier Worthy. He is is putting together a historic true freshman season on the 40 Acres and turned in a gutsy performance in the heartbreaking loss. Worthy hauled in 14 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns, all while banged up. He showed his explosive downfield qualities on his first score, a 33-yarder.

The second touchdown was equally impressive, as Worthy tracked the ball over his shoulder on a fade pass to the corner of the end zone. Worthy’s package of speed, agility and ball skills make him one of the better receivers nationally, regardless of class. He ranked as the No. 56 prospect in the On3 Consensus for the 2021 cycle and the No. 18 prospect in the On300.

WR Jimmy Horn Jr., USF

Those keeping up with the Cincinnati-USF game on Friday night might’ve been surprised by how close the game was in the second half. Some of that was because of Jimmy Horn Jr. He took a quick slant 80-yards to the house, outrunning the Bearcats’ secondary. Horn’s touchdown shrunk Cincinnati’s lead to 10.

Horn, from reigning state champ Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, finished the game with five catches for 180 yards and one touchdown. Horn was among the faster and more dynamic pass catchers from the Sunshine State in the 2021 cycle, ranking No. 192 overall in the On300.

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

Junior Colson flashed considerably in Michigan’s 21-17 win at Penn State. He was credited with five tackles and two assists along with a first-quarter sack. He was on the field for 67 snaps in what turned out to be a quintessential Big Ten defensive slugfest.

If early returns are any indicator, Colson looks like he could be a potential future star on the Wolverines’ defense. Colson, from the Nashville area, seems to get better each week. He was the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2021 On3 Consensus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
On3.com

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young inks new NIL deal

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young added a new NIL deal to his growing list, and this time it involves food. The Crimson Tide star announced he has partnered with Subway, and he now has his own sub. “The Tuscaloosa” is composed of steak, bacon, Monterey cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce. “A...
NFL
247Sports

Game Balls: Who stood out against Ohio State?

Nebraska football was going to need good performances to have a chance against Ohio State and while the Huskers didn’t win, they did get big days from several players. Here’s who won Husker247 game balls with strong performances on Saturday:. JoJo Domann: He was playing beat up on Saturday, which...
OHIO STATE
uwdawgpound.com

College Football Saturday Week 10 Open Thread

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT) All Betting Lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. 9:00 am- #9 Wake Forest at North Carolina (DK Betting Line -2.5), ABC. It may be somewhat of a surprise that the #9 team in the country is an underdog on the road against a 4-4 North Carolina team that has fallen massively short of expectations. However it appears Vegas thinks the public still has faith in the Tar Heels or maybe just don’t believe in the power of the Claw-fense. Wake Forest is one of the more fun offensive teams to watch in the country so take advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Badgers#Buckeyes#Purdue#Treveyonh4
chatsports.com

Wisconsin football: four things that stood out against Rutgers

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) secured their fifth straight win on Saturday, steamrolling Rutgers 52-3 in Piscataway, N.J. After a sloppy start for both teams, everything went Wisconsin’s way, as the team put together their most dominant performance of the season. Given the way in...
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Freshman report: Which Alabama true freshmen played vs. LSU

Alabama advanced to 8-1 (5-1 SEC) after its 20-14 win over LSU on Saturday night. In its sixth conference game, seven freshmen from the Crimson Tide’s No. 1 signing class from the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite, saw playing time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Two freshmen were in the...
ALABAMA STATE
College Football News

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the second round of the College Football Playoff rankings potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the top 25 when they come out on November 9. Note that below are NOT the actual 2021 College Football Playoff rankings – those come out Tuesday night. This is our prediction and projection of what the second round of the top 25 might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hogs Haven

Future Hogs - Week 9: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Football Team

The first College Football Playoff rankings are out and I am surprised. There wasn’t any doubt that Georgia would be at the top of the rankings, especially after disposing of rival Florida. Alabama ranked second after their loss to an unranked Texas A&M and being played close by Tennessee was something I didn’t see coming. Michigan State being ranked third was also a shock because, other than Michigan, they haven’t beaten a quality opponent. Finally, Oregon being ranked fourth after losing to unranked Stanford shows how much weight their win over Ohio State in Columbus carries. Ohio State, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma are just outside the top four and hoping to win their way in.
WASHINGTON STATE
On3.com

Former Miami players roast Hurricanes program in roundtable discussion

Several former Miami Hurricanes football players met Thursday evening for a roundtable discussion regarding the program, per The Athletic. Highlights from the talk will be made into a video special that will be released to the public on Tuesday via former Miami running back Melvin Bratton’s Crowdit app. The players...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Who has the longest winning streak in college football?

With the Oklahoma Sooners losing on the road to the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon, that means some other team now has the longest active winning streak in college football. The Oklahoma Sooners saw their 17-game winning streak end with a tough road loss to the Baylor Bears on this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
stateoftheu.com

Florida College Football Power Rankings: Week Ten

After the last month and a half in sunshine state football, you’d think Miami coach Manny Diaz and Florida coach Dan Mullen agreed to trade places. Both programs started the season ranked in the teens. Over the first portion of the season, the Gators were in the hunt for the SEC East crown and as New Year’s Six Bowl (3-1 start and only a two-point conversion away from matching Alabama), while the Canes struggled to find any semblance of consistency en route to a 2-4 start.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy