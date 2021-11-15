Nick Saban, Bryce Young address Alabama's makeshift offensive line

Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images.

Alabama’s offensive line has undergone some changes over the last few weeks. Due to injuries and other absences, Alabama has needed some other players to step up into bigger roles. Following the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State in Week 11, head coach Nick Saban and quarterback Bryce Young praised the offensive line.

“I think they did well,” Saban said of Alabama’s offensive line. “But we’re going to play against better competition, better front sevens. Bigger, better, stronger, more physical guys. I thought they did a good job today, I thought they did a good job all week in practice. These guys all want to play well. We need to do a good job to prepare them so they can play well.

“I think we challenged ourselves as coaches this week to try and get more players to play well on our team and make sure we were doing a good job in preparation in terms of how we practiced, the things we looked at, the things we saw. And I think the players responded well to it. They played well today which shows in the balance we had offensively run and pass.”

Young: ‘Everyone was ready, everyone adapted’

At this point in the season, injuries are expected. Pretty much everyone is banged up and dealing with some sort of issue. Alabama having so much depth on the offensive line is valuable. Young was impressed with people stepping up into larger roles, crediting it for a strong offensive performance.

“There was some movement,” Young said of Alabama’s line. “There were people that had to step up. It was really great to see people step into those roles, embrace it. We had some shifts throughout the week. There was a lot of change. But everyone was ready, everyone adapted. There are guys that got opportunities that hadn’t played as much this year up front but when they stepped in, we didn’t miss a beat. That shows how prepared they were even when their name wasn’t called because it’s not something you could just turn on at a moment’s notice.

“The guys that stepped up, (Damieon George Jr) last week, Tommy (Brown) this week and then everyone who was able to play. Those are guys that stayed ready, stayed prepared so that when their name was called, they did a good job of stepping up and being what we needed them to be in the offense.”

Young completed 21 of his 23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns in the win on Saturday. Alabama also saw success in the running game with 247 yards and three touchdowns on 41 attempts, averaging six yards per carry.