ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Scouting the spread: Penn State football a three-score favorite against Rutgers

By David Eckert about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqeND_0cxA7uuc00
Brandon Smith and Joey Porter Jr. converge to make a tackle against Michigan. (Photo Credit: BWI/Steve Manuel)

Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick this Saturday, and the Lions will be a heavy favorite.

Vegas Insider’s Consensus line tabs Penn State as a 17-point favorite, as of Monday morning. The line had moved to 17.5 overnight but flexed back in the morning hours.

Penn State is now 6-4 overall and 6-4 against the spread this season, having failed to cover in a loss to Michigan this weekend.

Penn State is 5-1 straight up this season when it enters the game as the favorite, with the lone loss coming earlier this year in a shock defeat to Illinois.

The Scarlet Knights are now 5-5 overall and 6-4 against the spread this season. They obliterated Indiana 38-3 this weekend in a game which they entered as a 7-point underdog. Rutgers needs one more win to become bowl eligible with Penn State and Maryland remaining on its schedule.

The case for Penn State to cover

The Nittany Lions are stronger on both sides of the ball from a total yardage point of view.

Penn State averages 378.9 yards per game on offense to 326.5 for the Scarlet Knights. On defense, the Nittany Lions surrender 351.7 yards per game compared to 372 for Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions maintain an advantage on both sides of the ball when we break it down further and look at yards per play as well.

We know that Penn State’s defense is excellent, mostly because it thrives in the red zone. The Nittany Lions boast the nation’s fifth-best red zone defense and the third best in the Power Five conferences, surrendering points on just under 64 percent of opposition red zone entries.

On offense, it looks like the Nittany Lion running game could be getting going ever so slightly after spinning its wheels for most of the season.

Penn State produced its first 100-yard rushing performance in four weeks, and running back Keyvone Lee carried the ball 20 times for 88 yards. It wasn’t a remarkable showing, but by Penn State’s low standards of late, it was an improvement.

The case for Rutgers to cover

The Scarlet Knights enter this game with a bit of momentum following a demolition job against Indiana last week. The 35-point win was their largest margin of victory since joining the Big Ten ahead of the 2014 season.

They also have made a habit of playing the Nittany Lions close. The Scarlet Knights have kept the margin within the 17-point spread for this weekend in two of the last three games between these two programs.

Rutgers has covered in three of its last four games against Penn State as well, with the exception coming last season.

The Scarlet Knights are comfortable away from home too, with three wins in five road games.

Finally, it’s worth considering the status of Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. He was beaten up against the Wolverines, getting sacked seven times and taking countless more hits.

The Nittany Lions have shown that they aren’t capable of doing much on offense when he isn’t 100 percent, so that’s a key point heading into this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
WTAJ

Penn State – Rutgers Gameday forecast

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for our second November game in a row, and I will say the same thing as last week, it could be a lot worse this time of the year. In fact, the weather will be pretty similar as last week, minus the wind and the snowflakes. There should be no travel issues to or from State College. If you are going to have a pregame tailgate, it will be cold with temperatures rising through the 30s to near 40 for the noon kickoff. We should be precipitation-free for the game with little wind so the weather shouldn’t be a factor in the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Daily Comet

Nicholls at McNeese State football: Scouting report, score prediction

Nicholls football will hit the road to play McNeese State at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles on Saturday (noon, TV: YURVIEW/ESPN+, Radio: 100.3-FM). Nicholls (4-4, 3-2 Southland) needs a win to stay in the chase for a Southland Conference title and FCS playoff berth. McNeese (3-5, 2-3) is looking to bounce back from a 23-20 loss to Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 30.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
chatsports.com

Three takeaways from Maryland football’s loss to No. 22 Penn State

Maryland football was back in College Park for its penultimate home game of the season. Both the Terps and the Nittany Lions were searching for win No. 6 and Penn State emerged victorious, qualifying for a bowl game. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson ran all over Maryland’s defense finishing the game...
MARYLAND STATE
Onward State

Penn State-Rutgers Set For Noon Kickoff

Penn State football’s final home game of the season will officially kick off at noon, according to the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions’ November 20 tilt with Rutgers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) will air on the Big Ten Network. The matchup will serve as Penn State’s Military Appreciation Game. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#Penn State Football#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
CBS Sports

College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 11: Penn State, Texas A&M open as slight favorites

Week 11 in college football features key conference battles in the Big 12, SEC West and Big Ten West. With the final month of the regular season approaching, these matchups will have major ramifications. No. 8 Oklahoma will visit No. 12 Baylor, No. 14 Texas A&M will travel to Oxford to take on No. 16 Ole Miss and No. 20 Minnesota will take on No. 22 Iowa in Iowa City.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Detroit News scouting report: Michigan football at Penn State

U25baKickoff: Noon, Saturday, Beaver Stadium, State College, Pa. u25baRecords: Michigan 8-1, 5-1 Big Ten; No. 23 Penn State 6-3, 3-3 Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines’ Week 11 matchup with Penn State. Key matchup. PENN STATE TACKLES VS. MICHIGAN PASS RUSH. Penn State’s run game...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy