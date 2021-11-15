D.K. Metcalf addresses ejection following Packers loss

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Frustrations are boiling over in Seattle. Referees ejected star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf from the Seattle–Green Bay game on Sunday after he threw punches late in the fourth quarter of the contest.

When asked after the game what started the late-game dramatics from Metcalf, the former Ole Miss Rebel responded simply: “Tired of losing.”

The Seahawks fell to 3-6 on Sunday, notching their fourth loss over the last five games, so Metcalf’s frustrations are not unfounded.

“As an offense, we struggled just to get the ball moving,” Metcalf said. “Some throws were off; some throws were there. I had a couple of key drops that I should have caught. But we’ve got to make the plays when our number’s called, and when Russ puts it in our area we’ve got to catch it.”

With Seattle trailing Green Bay 17-0 late in the 4th quarter, QB Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass across the middle intended for Metcalf.

That’s when Metcalf decided to walk up to Green Bay Packers defensive back Henry Black and grab his facemask. The chaos escalated from there as he also hit Green Bay defensive back Rasul Douglas in the facemask right in front of the referees. Metcalf also exchanged words with other Green Bay Packers defenders.

Also, after he was ejected, Metcalf tried to re-enter the huddle on the next play but wasn’t allowed by officials.

Wilson defends Metcalf

D.K. Metcalf is starting to get a reputation as a hothead in Seattle. However, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson defended the third-year receiver.

“I don’t think DK’s emotional,” Wilson said post-game. “I think he’s passionate about what he does and he loves his craft and he wants to win.

“You’d rather him be passionate than not, you know, so that’s the good thing about him. He wants to do everything right, wants to do everything to perfection. That’s why I love playing with him. I love going to battle with him every day.”

Metcalf is having a good year for Seattle with 42 catches for 606 yards and eight touchdowns, despite the team’s over 3-6 record. On Sunday, he posted three catches for 26 yards – one of his least productive performances of the season.

Sunday was Russell Wilson’s first game back from a injured middle finger he suffered on Oct. 7. He suffered a tendon rupture and a dislocation. The initial recovery timeline was six weeks, but five weeks removed from surgery, he had his first start.

It didn’t go well at all, as he only completed 20 of his 40 pass attempts for 161 passing yards, while tossing no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Seahawks need to get things fixed and in a hurry, as they face the two-loss Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.