Banners of Ruin: Update 1.1.9 Introduces Tons of New Content

Turtlerock Studios shared on Twitter recently planned Back 4 Blood content. Back 4 Blood‘s content roadmap shows what fans can expect out of the game in the future. The new content includes free updates for the months of November and December, as well as new free content coming in 2022. There will also be an annual pass offered in the future, which will contain three expansions, rolled out throughout the course of 2022. The expansion passes will introduce new Cleaners, Ridden, Locations, Activities, Weapons, Cards, and Skins. The first of these three expansions is titled “Tunnels of Terror.” However, the most important addition to these planned content updates is the planned offline progression system that has been oddly left out in the base game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO