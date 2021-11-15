Class of 2023 Top-50 center Jordan Butler takes official visit to Auburn
Jordan Butler, a 6-foot-11 On3 Consensus four-star center in the 2023 class, took an official visit to Auburn this past weekend.
Jordan Butler, a 6-foot-11 On3 Consensus four-star center in the 2023 class, took an official visit to Auburn this past weekend.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0