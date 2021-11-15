ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Class of 2023 Top-50 center Jordan Butler takes official visit to Auburn

By Jeffrey Lee about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUjXq_0cxA6JjI00
Jordan Butler is a top-5 center in the 2023 class. (Photo courtesy: USA Basketball)

Jordan Butler, a 6-foot-11 On3 Consensus four-star center in the 2023 class, took an official visit to Auburn this past weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Is No Longer Safe

Much has been made about Dan Mullen’s job security as of late. However, most have agreed that the Florida Gators head coach should be back in 2022. That might no longer be the case, though. Florida won on Saturday, but in ugly fashion, as the Gators allowed 42 first-half points...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State Football has broken Clemson’s football program

It all started after Dabo Swinney decided to do something stupid. He ranked the Ohio State football team as the 11th-best team in the country on his Coaches ballot towards the end of the 2020 season. Everyone knew it was absurd. Little did we know it would start the Tigers’ downfall as a program.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Davis injury update: Georgia defender leaves game vs. Tennessee

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Jordan Davis hasn’t played much in No. 1 Georgia’s game against Tennessee. The Bulldogs defensive lineman went down on an knee and left the game in the first half against the Vols, and he hasn’t returned. UGA sideline reporter and former quarterback DJ Shockley provided an update on Davis.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy