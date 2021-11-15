MMQB: Run Down and Ran Out of Town

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Atlanta Falcons did not score a single point on Thursday night. That’s a hard way to live, and the Patriots’ defense made sure that life was as hard as possible for the duration of the 25-0 victory in Atlanta. A 60-minute game obviously turns several times, but the plays of the game might have been consecutive snaps late in the third quarter. The Falcons faced a third-and-1 at the New England 16-yard line while trailing 13-0 with 1:29 left in the third quarter. An inside handoff to Keith Smith was stuffed at the line. Falcons head coach...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO