Microsoft has shared the complete lineup of games making their debut on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One this week. Starting things off is Battlefield 2042. This latest entry in the series has been available in early access for Gold and Ultimate Edition owners and through a 10-hour trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members since last week, but now Standard Edition owners can get in on the action. 2042 features up to 128 players on Series X/S, the return of Conquest and Breakthrough, and the debut of the Battlefield Portal, which lets players customize the game’s weapons, rules, gear, and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO