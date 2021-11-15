ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Airways orders three new Embraer E175s

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbraer has announced today, at the Dubai Air Show, a firm order for three new E175, plus three purchase rights for the same model of aircraft, with Overland Airways, from Nigeria. The...

