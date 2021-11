Wayne Mardle believes Fallon Sherrock has given herself a massive opportunity at the Grand Slam of Darts because she is "not afraid to cross the winning line". The 27-year-old from Milton Keynes broke more new ground on Thursday night when she beat Mensur Suljovic at the Aldersley Leisure Village to reach the last eight on her debut in the event - secured when she dominated the first weekend at the Women's Series.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO