Shoppers started Christmas shopping early as sales at clothes stores came within touching distance of pre-pandemic levels but online sales fell to lows not seen since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it helped push overall sales volumes up in October by 0.8% – ending a five-month run of falling or flat volumes.Last month’s sales fall of 0.2% between September and August was revised up to 0%.Officials said non-food stores were the only main retail sector to see a rise in sales volumes in the last month, with second-hand stores, toy...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO