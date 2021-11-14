ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Cheap Golf Balls

By Jeremy Ellwood
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we’re being brutally honest, for all the technology the major golf ball brands plough into the very best golf balls on the market (and other models in their ranges), for some golfers, golf ball purchases will always ultimately be about cost. This might be because they have limited...

golfmagic.com

Callaway Chrome Soft? TaylorMade TP5? What is the BEST GOLF BALL of 2021?

There are many different parts of a golf ball that can make it the best ball of the year. You need to consider price, performance and feel. Alex puts all of these elements into play and ranks the top five golf balls of 2021 and he does so at Kings Golf Studio in East Grinstead.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Hybrid Deals

A hybrid can make a huge difference to your golf game, with the club slotting in perfectly between your fairway woods and longer irons. But firstly, why should you put a hybrid into your setup? What advantages are there to having one in your bag?. To start, some of the...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Budget Golf Clubs

Not everyone wants to spend big on premium golf equipment. Yes, the best players in the world play the best golf drivers, best putters and best golf irons, but that premium price is, well... premium. Perhaps you're a beginner, just wanting to give the game a go for the first...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Best Online Golf Black Friday deals

Looking for amazing deals during the sales? Here’s a look at the Best Online Golf Black Friday deals. From GPS watches and wedges to polo shirts and full sets of irons, Online Golf as a wide range of offers for every golfer this November. Best Online Golf Black Friday deals.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Starter Set Deals

A ready-made starter set is perfect for beginners, with the necessities being provided for you to get out onto the course and play some golf. There's a wide range of starter sets available, with our best golf club sets buyer's guide featuring premium established golf brands to lesser-known entry-level brands.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Waterproof Golf Shoe Deals

The best waterproof golf shoes will allow you to enjoy golf throughout the year and, most importantly, keep your feet nice and dry. A waterproof shoe is one of the best golf shoes for winter as they'll provide plenty of grip and be built to withstand the worst the weather has to offer.
APPAREL
Golf Digest

This limited-edition golf ball is selling on eBay for $300 a dozen

We know inflation is high right now, but $300 for a dozen golf balls? One eBay seller apparently thinks the laws of supply and demand will net a big return. A report from Jonathan Wall of golf.com points out that currently there is one dozen Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot golf balls —a tour-only version that was released in what the company called “incredible limited capacity” to the public—seeking that price.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Winter Golf Gear Deals

Winter is arguably the worse time of the year for any golfer. Nights are drawing in, the weather is deteriorating and the thought of tackling the adverse conditions can make any player tremble at the knees (quite literally). Luckily, there are some upsides, with some superb deals available on winter...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Gifts For Golfers

Take a look at some of the Best Gifts for Golfers in 2021 from the intensely practical, to the slightly quirky. (If you want majorly quirky best head over to our guide to the best funny golf gifts.) Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. See all prices (16...
SHOPPING
Golf.com

Best Golf Accessories 2021/22: Golf gloves, hats, sunglasses and more

Welcome to GOLF’s 2021/2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. ***. New year, new you — right? But the best version of your future self is probably...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Best Golf Wind Jackets

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you. That makes having the best golf waterproofs for you vitally important.
APPAREL
Golf.com

Best of Everything 2021/22: The best golf bags at every price point

Welcome to GOLF’s 2021/2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. ***. I’ve written this before but it’s worth writing again, because that’s how strongly I feel about...
GOLF
wfla.com

Best high-end ball chair

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s not hard to find high-end ball chairs in today’s market, but selecting the one that’s best for your needs can be a little difficult. Depending on why you want to get a high-end ball chair, certain models may be more or less suitable, though this largely depends on what you’re looking for in a ball chair.
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Watch Phil Mickelson make an ace, deliver like only Phil can in a sponsor outing

Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).
GOLF
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Golf Rules: Are you allowed to have irons with NO GROOVES?

We have seen many golf clubs over the years posted on social media that have either been conforming or non-conforming. Most recently, we saw a picture posted that featured a driver with a hole in the head and there was a question as to whether this was a design that is allowed.
GOLF

