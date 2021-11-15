Light Up Yakima in 2021 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays

'Tis the season for holiday bazaars, pop-up boutiques, and small business Saturday events! I created a small list to get you started. Local fashionistas and entrepreneurs, Sol Trevino and Jadira Amaya, have teamed up once again to bring about a sensational small business event for the Yakima Valley! Trevino owns the concert and marketing firm, She Bully Events, and Amaya owns WildJay clothing boutique, formerly located in downtown Yakima. They are both being the change they want to see, namely, helping other local small business owners in the Valley recuperate from the pandemic business slump, regenerate excitement in their products and services, and renovate their businesses to bring in some brand new customers!
