CVS Health is closing 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10% of its footprint, in response to the changing of "consumer buying patterns." The drug store chain said Thursday that the closures will result in a retail presence that ensures it has the "right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business." A list of locations shutting down, which will happen beginning next spring, was not immediately released.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO