EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he...

NATO praises deployment of US nukes in Eastern Europe

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, has urged member states to remain committed to plans that see deadly American nuclear weapons shared across the military bloc's eastern frontier, close to the border with Russia. In a speech at the German Atlantic Association on Friday, Stoltenberg said the move was...
Russia reacts to NATO proposal to move nukes into Eastern Europe

Moscow has hit out at a statement from NATO's top official highlighting the bloc's new plans to shuttle American nuclear warheads around Eastern European nations, sparking fears of a potential conflict between the West and Russia. On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an address at the German Atlantic...
Alexander Lukashenko
Vladimir Putin
More British troops deployed to guard Polish border amid Belarus migrant crisis

More British troops will be deployed to Poland's border with Belarus to help address the migrant crisis.Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, have sought to cross into the European Union at the frontier between Poland and Belarus in recent weeks.Belarus authorities cleared the main camps on Thursday where thousands of people had been huddling by the Polish border. Hundreds of Iraqis were also sent home on the first repatriation flight from Minsk in months.But Poland accused Belarus on Friday of trucking hundreds of migrants back to the border and pushing them to attempt to cross illegally.The UK...
Pull US forces if Germany pulls nuclear weapons support

If Germany withdraws active support for NATO's nuclear deterrence, the United States should relocate most of the 35,000 U.S. military personnel in Germany to other NATO member states. President Joe Biden is loath to criticize Germany's disinterest in being a reliable ally. Still, the relocation may soon become inevitable. Consider...
UK and Greece share vision on how to deal with migrants

Priti Patel sees Greece as a potential model for how the UK will tackle the Channel migrant crisis that has already seen a record 24,500 reach the UK this year. The Greeks have decided to disregard the EU’s “open borders” policy and adopt a hardline approach to what the Home Secretary described this week as a “mass migration crisis”. Ms Patel blames this for fuelling the record Channel crossings, now nearly treble last year’s total of 8,714.
NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis – Stoltenberg

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning. “We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies,” Stoltenberg told reporters on...
Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
Poland: Migrant Camps Along Belarus Border Have Emptied

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive. And Ukraine, which also borders Belarus, said it would build a...
Germany brands Belarus refugee deal claims fake news

Berlin has not agreed to create a ?humanitarian corridor? for 2,000 migrants camped on the Belarus-Poland border, and any such claims made by Minsk are "fake news," German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday. Speaking in Warsaw, Seehofer said Germany would contribute to humanitarian efforts to help the migrants...
Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
NATO Chief Calls Situation at Belarus-Poland BorderDeeply Concerning

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the situation at the border between Poland and Belarus is "deeply concerning" and the alliance stands ready to help its allies involved. Stoltenberg made the comments in Berlin, where he met with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the issue and others facing...
