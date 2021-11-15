ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA Brands Signs Joint Venture Agreement

LOS ANGELES, CA and FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / DNA Brands is pleased to announce that it has entered an agreement with a partner located in Los Angeles, California. Under the terms of the agreement DNA Brands will be the majority owner of a newly formed...

