ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaypyitaw [Myanmar], November 15 (ANI): US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson. In a statement, Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, said he and his center were...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US removes sanctions on Burundi

The US government Thursday removed sanctions placed on Burundi six years ago, crediting elections, a fall in violence, and reforms by President Evariste Ndayishimiye. The situation in Burundi "has been significantly altered by events of the past year, including the transfer of power following elections in 2020, significantly decreased violence, and President Ndayishimiye’s pursuit of reforms," Biden's executive order said.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

US condemns violence against protesters in Sudan, calls for Hamdok's return: State Dept

Washington [US], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States condemns the Sudanese military's violent crackdown on protesters this week and renewed its call for the return of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a release. "The United States strongly condemns the violent crackdown by security forces...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Bill Richardson
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Police cadets in Nazi uniforms catch Colombian president's eye

Any apology for Nazism is unacceptable, Colombia's president Ivan Duque has insisted, after photos of police academy cadets dressed up in Third Reich uniforms were uploaded online, causing outrage. "Any apology for Nazism is unacceptable," Duque stated in a tweet on Friday. The president said he condemned any references to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Political Prisoners#Kuala Lumpur#Naypyitaw#Ani#American#The Washington Post#Frontier Myanmar
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban misconstrued facts in letter to congress for assets release: US envoy

Washingon [US], November 20 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that the Taliban misconstrued facts in its recent letter to the US Congress warning of humanitarian consequences if the United States fails to unfreeze more than USD 9 billion in Afghan assets. "The Taliban's letter to Congress...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Plea in SC seeks sign language interpreters in govt press briefings

New Delhi [india], November 20 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre and State governments to provide sign language interpreters in all the official press briefings conducted by the government. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by disability rights activist and advocate...
POLITICS
AFP

Polisario chief announces 'escalation' in W.Sahara

The head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front, said on Friday it had decided to step up military operations, a year after a ceasefire with Morocco collapsed. "The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of liberation with all legitimate means, first and foremost the armed struggle," until it takes full control of the territory, Brahim Ghali, 72, told Polisario leaders, according to the Sahrawi press agency SPS. Tensions over the region have heightened after Algeria, the Polisario's main backer, in early November accused its regional rival Morocco of killing three Algerians on a highway through the desert territory. Algeria in August had already cut diplomatic relations with its neighbour, citing various "hostile actions", allegations Morocco denies.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top US Diplomat Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, the last stop on his trip to Africa, "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the U.S. State Department said earlier this week. Blinken met with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the presidential palace early Saturday in Dakar "to...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
americanmilitarynews.com

Top US general reveals new info on China’s globe-circling hypersonic missile

A top United States military general revealed new information on China’s globe-circling hypersonic weapons test in August that stunned U.S. officials, according to an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday. General John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told CBS that China “launched a long-range missile”...
MILITARY
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy