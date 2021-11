Forza Horizon 5 has only been officially out for about a day, and it already has one of the best accidental stunts we've ever seen. Reddit user Zang1996 shared their supremely unlikely triumph in video form on the Xbox Series X subreddit. They say they were going for a personal best when their attempt went off the rails, even more than it was supposed to. The video shows them racing up a hillside doing a cool 215 miles per hour when they get some air a little too early, sending their car bouncing off the upcoming ramp like an acrobat off a trampoline.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO