Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK: ATHC) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ATHC Prepares for Market Adoption and Significant Revenue Growth in 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation) - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), announced its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021 and further guidance. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides...

rubbernews.com

AirBoss reports ‘strong' financial results for third quarter

NEWMARKET, Ontario—AirBoss of America Corp. posted "strong" financial results for the third quarter, stating that "a combination of domestic sourcing, advanced buying tactics and the development of alternative sources helped mitigate the impact of numerous global challenges." "I'm very pleased to report a strong quarter of progress for AirBoss, including...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company recorded a net increase in sales revenue, net income, gross profit, and cash on hand. Key Financial Highlights. In Q3 FY21, Wi2Wi generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Marketing Technology News: BeSmartee Announces an Integration with Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Marketing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Charlie's Holdings Reports Revenue Growth of 34% to $5.2 Million and Operating Income of $0.4 Million for Third Quarter 2021

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ('Charlie's' or the 'Company'), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue, gross profit and operating income as compared to the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a clinical and corporate update. "We continue to make...
INDUSTRY
Woonsocket Call

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cresco Labs Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarter and prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Envirotech Vehicles Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Sales were approximately $709,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021,...
GAS PRICE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
albuquerqueexpress.com

University Bancorp 3Q2021 Net Income $7,163,914, $1.47 Per Share

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) announced that it had an unaudited net income attributable to University Bancorp, Inc. common stock shareholders in 3Q2021 of $7,163,914, $1.47 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,863,496 for the third quarter, versus an unaudited net income of $11,483,780,106, $2.20 per share on average shares outstanding of 5,206,899 for 3Q2020. For the 12 months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $29,814,947, $6.17 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,835,673 for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) Posts Third-Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results; Earnings and Revenue Underperform

On Nov. 17, the Chinese express delivery firm ZTO Express Cayman (ZTO) posted its third-quarter 2021 unaudited financial results. Both earnings and revenue came in below market expectations. As of 11:07 am EST today, ZTO stock was trading 10.48% higher. ZTO Third-Quarter 2021 Revenue and Earnings Disappoint. The company reported...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS

