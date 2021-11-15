ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US journalist whose arrest triggered diplomatic row released

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a Myanmar court, has been released and is heading home. "Frontier Myanmar's Managing Editor Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar today and is on a flight out of the country," the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Journalist Fenster back in US after release from Myanmar jail

An American journalist jailed for six months by Myanmar’s military rulers arrived back in the United States on Tuesday, one day after he was pardoned and released from prison. “It feels incredible,” said Danny Fenster, hugging his parents after landing at New York’s JFK airport at around 8:00 am (1300...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Myanmar frees U.S. journalist after negotiations with ex-U.S. diplomat

(Reuters) -American journalist Danny Fenster was released from prison on Monday in Myanmar and has left the country, his employer and family said, after negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta. Fenster, 37, the managing editor https://www.reuters.com/world/five-facts-about-danny-fenster-us-journalist-jailed-myanmar-2021-11-12 of independent online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was sentenced...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US journalist released from Myanmar prison 'cared a lot about truth': colleague

An American journalist dramatically released from a Myanmar prison and deported Monday on the eve of a sedition and terrorism trial is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February and launched a bloody crackdown that has killed more than 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group, and also ensnared the media. The junta's war on dissent has seen Myanmar overtake Saudi Arabia and North Korea in jailing journalists -- since February only China has imprisoned more, according to Reporters Without Borders. Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABQJournal

Ex-Gov. Richardson helps in release of US journalist

BANGKOK – American journalist Danny Fenster, who spent nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar and was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was freed Monday and began his journey home. Fenster was handed over to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release,...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

US Journalist Detained In Myanmar Pardoned And Released

A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was pardoned and deported on Monday, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Myanmar authorities have freed jailed American journalist, diplomat says

The journalist was convicted of spreading false of inflammatory information last week. American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar, according to a former US ambassador to the UN. Bill Richardson said Mr Fenster had been released from prison and handed over to him in Myanmar, and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban misconstrued facts in letter to congress for assets release: US envoy

Washingon [US], November 20 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that the Taliban misconstrued facts in its recent letter to the US Congress warning of humanitarian consequences if the United States fails to unfreeze more than USD 9 billion in Afghan assets. "The Taliban's letter to Congress...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban appeal to US Congress to release Afghan assets

The Taliban called Wednesday on US Congress members to release Afghan assets frozen after their takeover of the country, warning economic turmoil at home could lead to trouble abroad. "We hope that the members of the American Congress will think thoroughly in this regard," he added.
FOREIGN POLICY
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan heroin flooding global markets, motivating narco-terrorism: Report

Amsterdam [Netherlands], November 20 (ANI): After the Taliban assumed power in Kabul, a fresh threat has emerged and that is heroin from Afghanistan, which has started flooding global markets and motivating narco-terrorism, making a severe threat to peace, a report said. Afghanistan is the world's largest opium producer, accounting for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
