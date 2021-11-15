ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detained US journalist Danny Fenster released from Myanmar jail

Cover picture for the articleNaypyitaw [Myanmar], November 15 (ANI): US journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar military court, was released on Monday, according to former US diplomat Bill Richardson. In a statement, Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico, said he and his center were...

US journalist whose arrest triggered diplomatic row released

American journalist Danny Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in jail by a Myanmar court, has been released and is heading home. "Frontier Myanmar's Managing Editor Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar today and is on a flight out of the country," the journalist's employer announced on Twitter.
