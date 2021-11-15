St. Charles Man Ejected During Rollover Crash

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $300,000 for Winona man after he was formally charged this week with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A criminal complaint filed in Winona County Court this week alleges 38-year-old Sean Emmons caused the death of another man in September. Court records indicate investigators were told by witnesses that Emmons had caught his girlfriend in bed with the victim and stabbed him in the leg on September 11th. The victim then waited until Monday to seek medical attention and died at a La Crosse hospital on September 15th.

