Saint Charles, MN

St. Charles Man Ejected During Rollover Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Charles man was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital following a rollover crash in Winona County Sunday afternoon....

Alcohol Involved In Four-Vehicle Crash Near Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A Northfield man who had apparently been drinking was seriously injured in a crash Monday that involved a total of four vehicles. The multi-vehicle crash happened around 9:00 pm on Highway 19 near Northfield. The State Patrol says two cars were headed west and...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Rochester Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Shooting Victim

Rochester, MN (KROC AM) - A Rochester man who was scheduled to stand trial last week in a 2019 shooting case is facing new charges for reportedly threatening the victim. Police arrested 30-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein in November 2019 after he was accused of shooting a man in the legs several times while he was in bed.
ROCHESTER, MN
Competency Exam Ordered For Red Wing Man Charged With Murder

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A judge in Dakota County has ordered a psychological evaluation to determine the competency of a Red Wing man charged with murdering a Hastings woman earlier this year. 32-year-old Kyle Williams was charged in August with second-degree murder for the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly...
HASTINGS, MN
Austin Man Admits to Murder Charge For Killing Stepson

A plea agreement has been reached in an Austin murder case. 28-year-old Jaime Vaca today entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and attempted murder charges for killing his 15-year-old stepson and critically wounding his wife. He was arrested after Austin police responded to a domestic dispute on December 15th last year and found both victims suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
AUSTIN, MN
Winona Stabbing Victim Died After Delay in Seeking Medical Care

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $300,000 for Winona man after he was formally charged this week with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A criminal complaint filed in Winona County Court this week alleges 38-year-old Sean Emmons caused the death of another man in September. Court records indicate investigators were told by witnesses that Emmons had caught his girlfriend in bed with the victim and stabbed him in the leg on September 11th. The victim then waited until Monday to seek medical attention and died at a La Crosse hospital on September 15th.
WINONA, MN
Missing Rochester Teenager Found Safe

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a happy ending in the search for one of the two missing persons that were the subjects of statewide alerts issued yesterday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A spokesperson says 17-year-old Destynee Stream has been located and is safe....
ROCHESTER, MN
Police Request Help in Finding Missing Rochester Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News - The Rochester Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. A statewide alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 64-year-old Jodi Boeckermann was last seen Sunday leaving her home in Northwest Rochester. She was driving a silver, 2004 Pontiac Grand Am with Minnesota license plate, CNV 037.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Assaulting Father and Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man with a long criminal history is headed to prison for assaulting police officers who were arresting him last year for chasing after two men with a knife. 45-year-old Joshua Cunningham entered into a plea agreement yesterday and admitted to three felony charges,...
ROCHESTER, MN
