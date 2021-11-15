ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wales vs Belgium: Talking points ahead of World Cup qualifier

By Phil Blanche
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sg6rs_0cx9pJNa00

Wales conclude their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belgium in Cardiff on Tuesday.

A positive result for Wales could secure them a home semi-final in the World Cup play-offs in March.

Here, we look at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Bale blow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09cRPr_0cx9pJNa00

Gareth Bale was the centre of attention in Wales’ 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday. The Real Madrid forward became only the second Welshman to reach the 100-cap milestone, having spent two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Bale came off at half-time and said later that it was always the plan to play 45 minutes. But Wales boss Robert Page has confirmed that Bale will not start against Belgium and might not be risked at all from the bench.

Moore boost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06o8ew_0cx9pJNa00

Kieffer Moore’s return is a massive plus for Wales. The Cardiff target man was banned for the Belarus game but has scored more Wales goals (seven) than anyone since making his debut in September 2019. Page named Moore on the bench for the away fixture in March, preferring to utilise quicker players and was rewarded with a sublime Harry Wilson opener. But the 6ft 5in Moore is capable of inflicting serious aerial damage on a Belgian defence weakened by injuries.

Suspension concerns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgHWB_0cx9pJNa00

Ethan Ampadu is banned and Wales will be walking a disciplinary tightrope against Belgium. No fewer than seven players – Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Wilson, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, James Lawrence and Sorba Thomas – are one booking away from suspension and missing the play-off semi-final in March. As it stands, yellow cards are carried into the play-offs and Wales have suffered this way in big games before. Ramsey and Ben Davies both missed the Euro 2016 semi-final against Portugal after picking up two bookings in the tournament.

Belgium reshuffle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UlDjX_0cx9pJNa00

Belgium have been hit hard by injuries in their final World Cup qualifying camp. Jeremy Doku, Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Youri Tielemans all missed out for one reason or another. Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils still got the job done by beating Estonia 3-1 on Saturday to qualify for a fifth successive major tournament. But no Eden Hazard, Jason Denayer and Thibaut Courtois in Cardiff means Martinez must shuffle the pack again.

Special memories

Wales and Belgium have regularly gone head to head in recent times. This will be their seventh meeting in the last decade with the score even – two wins apiece and two draws. Wales’ wins came in Euro 2016 qualification and the quarter-final of that tournament itself, 3-1 in Lille. Bale was the match-winner in the June 2015 qualifier on an electric night at the Cardiff City Stadium, latching on to a Belgian mistake to superbly slide the ball past Courtois.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

World Cup qualifiers: Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango out of Wales squad

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup...
WORLD
The Independent

Wales vs Belarus LIVE: World Cup qualifier result, final score and reaction tonight

Wales moved clear in second place in World Cup qualifying Group E with a 5-1 home rout of Belarus on Saturday, as Gareth Bale earned his 100th cap for his country.Aaron Ramsey scored twice for the hosts in Cardiff with Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts also on target as the Welsh boosted their hopes of finishing runners-up behind group winners Belgium who beat Estonia.Wales are already guaranteed a place in the March playoffs to earn a place in next year’s Qatar finals having won their Nations League section. But finishing second in Group E could give them a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Kieffer Moore
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Toby Alderweireld
Person
Chris Gunter
Person
Thomas Vermaelen
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Joe Morrell
Person
Ethan Ampadu
Person
Jason Denayer
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Michy Batshuayi
The Independent

England vs Albania confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesAlbania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar...
SOCCER
TechRadar

Wales vs Belgium live stream: how to watch WC 2022 qualifier online from anywhere

It could be a tense 90 minutes at Cardiff City Stadium this evening as the Welsh go in search of at least a point against Roberto Martinez's star-packed side. Read on to find out how to watch Wales vs Belgium online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier live stream, no matter where you are in the world today.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Real Madrid#Cardiff#Belgian
The Independent

‘Bring it on’: Fearless Wales ready for anyone in play-offs, says Robert Page

Robert Page has warned Wales’ World Cup play-off rivals that they do not fear anyone.Wales finished second in their qualifying group and secured home advantage in the March semi-finals by holding Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff on Tuesday.By doing so, Wales have avoided meeting fellow top seeds Italy, Portugal, Russia Scotland and Sweden in the last four, although they could come up against one of those nations in a play-off final to decide qualification for Qatar 2022.Wales will now host a semi-final against either Austria, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Poland, Turkey or Ukraine...
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

Wales earn home World Cup play-off after Belgium draw

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales secured a home semi-final in the World Cup qualifying play-offs as Kieffer Moore’s equaliser earned an impressive 1-1 draw against Belgium on Tuesday. Rob Page’s side were already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results. But finishing second...
FIFA
The Independent

Scotland’s performance against South Africa was a blip, Rory Lawson insists

Rory Lawson insists Scotland’s poor performance against South Africa last weekend should not detract from the overall progress being made by the national team.Gregor Townsend’s side have enjoyed notable wins over Wales, England, France and Australia over the past year or so, and the squad is currently loaded with top-level talent.The Scots were disappointed to see their momentum halted by last Saturday’s 30-15 defeat by the Boks at Murrayfield.But former Scotland scrum-half Lawson, who has been working as a pundit on Amazon Prime’s coverage of the autumn nations series, believes they have shown enough over a prolonged period to suggest...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The qualification picture for next year’s World Cup in Qatar is starting to emerge with 13 of the 32 finalists now known.Here, we look at the sides to have qualified so far and those still in contention.HostsQualified: QatarEurope (13 places total)🎟️ Holders among 10 to stamp #WorldCup tickets🌟 Kane, Mbappe and other stars dazzle😬 Tough play-off route beckons for Portugal, Italy🌍 We reflect on an action-packed conclusion to #WCQ in Europe 💥 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/rHe8oExk5u pic.twitter.com/HpWt2MBLXX— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021Qualified: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Holland, Serbia, Spain Switzerland.To be decided: A 12-team play-off tournament next...
FIFA
The Independent

Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Argentina

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Sunday’s autumn international against Argentina in Dublin due to a thigh injury.Gibson-Park helped Ireland defeat his native New Zealand 29-20 last Saturday, having scored his maiden international try in the 60-5 success over Japan the previous weekend.Fellow Leinster player Luke McGrath has been added to Andy Farrell’s squad to provide additional cover.McGrath is yet to feature under head coach Farrell, having won the last of his 19 Ireland caps as a substitute in the quarter-final loss to the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup.The 28-year-old joins Munster pair Conor Murray...
WORLD
The Independent

Kylian Mbappe primed for Real Madrid move in summer

What the papers sayReal Madrid will not move to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in January but will instead wait until next summer when the France international is a free agent, Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports. The 22-year-old striker’s future has been one of the hottest topics in Europe. Speculation around a move to Real intensified due to his strong pairing with Karim Benzema up front for France again at the weekend, but it appears the Spanish giants are content to wait six months and save themselves a hefty transfer fee.Philippe Coutinho will not be lured to Newcastle in January,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
The Independent

Boris Johnson should heed the Covid warnings coming from Europe

A few days ago the prime minister warned that a Covid “blizzard from the east” and “storm of infection” could, in effect, cancel Christmas as we used to know it, for a second year. It seems that he was right. Such is the familiar exponential increase in infections, and thus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

PSG qualify for quarter-finals as Chelsea grind out win

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid 2-0 to clinch their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League on Thursday, while Sam Kerr's second-half goal edged Chelsea past Servette. Madrid remain on course to progress but are now just two points clear of Kharkiv, who won 2-0 away to Breidablik in Iceland.
The Independent

The Independent

343K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy