Dawuna, “Glass Lit Dream”

Cover picture for the articleIn November of 2020, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York-based R&B wunderkind Ian Mugerwa, better known as Dawuna, released his debut album, Glass Lit Dream, not even knowing if anyone was listening. The album became an underground hit thanks to Dawuna’s masterful musical fusion: genres pioneered by...

treblezine.com

Glassing – Twin Dream

The music that Glassing makes can best be described as a beautifully cathartic apocalypse. It’s metal, kind of, or at least it’s extremely heavy—when the Austin band’s muscle and momentum are up to full steam, they’re as brawny and explosive as any sludge metal or hardcore band at their most potent and punishing. But it’s not the heaviness that makes them unique so much as the grace with which they deliver that brutality, a penchant for finding beauty within the bombast.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
rapradar.com

Album: Glasses Malone ‘Glass House’

Glass Malone takes it to the house with his latest album, Glass House. As a follow-up to his 2015’s GlassHouse 2: Life Ain’t Nuthin But… mixtape, the Los Angeles rapper releases 16 tracks including The Game and Kurupt-assisted “Gangsta Boogie” and “6 ‘N The Morning (GMX)” featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, and Ice-T.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Hollywood Burns, “The Age of Saucers”

As if the problems on our planet weren’t alarming enough, The Age of the Saucers describes a dire situation where the war of the worlds has already been lost, the alien invaders of Hollywood Burns‘s last album have become our bloodthirsty overlords, and “chaos reigns supreme!”. Not all hope is...
ENTERTAINMENT
Amadhia

A Guide to the Solo Discography of Cocteau Twins’s Robin Guthrie

The warm spirit that Robin Guthrie conveys in conversation ought to be bottled and sold as a pick-me-up. Speaking from his home studio in France, the Cocteau Twins veteran is passionate, wry, and utterly engaged with life, his family, and his art (if an hour’s worth of conversation is any measure of things). While he’s got plenty of experience to draw on, he’s not afraid to learn new tricks. “I really don’t do social media,” he says. “I come from a background of being a computer nerd, and I loved the internet when there was nobody else on it, and it was just like-minded geniuses. All of a sudden, it’s democratized and I’m lost because I have to be social!”
MUSIC
Amadhia

Seafoam Walls, “XVI”

XVI, Seafoam Walls‘ debut album, is a glorious rush. Multi-colored, knotty, and bursting with hooks, the Miami outfit’s pop stylings swirl like the Florida breeze, a texturally dense sound the band have dubbed “Caribbean jazzgaze.” The descriptor is spot on; XVI draws from a wide stylistic net, delivering a revelatory sprawl that artfully melds post-jazz, shoegaze, pop, hip-hop, psychedelia, and Afro-Caribbean groove.
ROCK MUSIC
Amadhia

Tama Gucci, “Almost Blue”

One thing about singer-producer Tama Gucci? He’s going to infuse every track with heart-pounding tenderness. It’s a quality that stands out on every project, from the 2019 “THOTIANA” cover that first showed the world his chops, through the string of singles and EPs that have followed. On Almost Blue the Miami-raised, New York-based artist presents a collection of songs exploring intimacy that calls for the club as much as for bedroom dance parties.
MIAMI, FL
Amadhia

Olivia Block, “Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea”

Innocent Passage in the Territorial Sea Olivia Block. Olivia Block probably wasn’t the only person who used the pandemic lockdown as a chance to experiment with psychedelic drugs. The Chicago-based composer might be the first to make a whole album out of the experience, though. Regularly using mushrooms while listening to sounds, she found herself drawn toward “low tonal patterns,” inspiring her to build new pieces around bass lines played on her Korg synthesizer. Adding layers with tapes, field recordings, and a Mellotron, she turned her own grappling with Covid isolation into a kind of imaginary sci-fi soundtrack.
CHICAGO, IL
Amadhia

The Story of the First Electronic Pop Record Ever Made

When most people think of “electronic music” in the 1950s, they’re usually thinking about one of two things: cutting-edge electroacoustic experiments—Karlheinz Stockhausen’s “elektronische musik” or France’s musique concrète—or the novelties found in theremin-scored sci-fi movies and cartoons. The Fascinating World of Electronic Music—a compilation of early electronic works by Dutch composers Tom Dissevelt and Kid Baltan—giddily straddles this dichotomy. Initially marketed as a way for consumers to show off their hi-fi sound systems, it now stands as one of the earliest examples of what could be called “electronic pop,” and its fusion of electroacoustic processing, big-band style, and jazz arrangements still resonates today. Released in 1963 (though some of the recordings date back to 1957), their work is a baffling and beautiful thing to experience.
MUSIC
Washington City Paper

Through a Glass Darkly Explores the Art of Glass

Immersive art experiences that center the viewer, from first person virtual reality works to installation selfie rooms—are extremely hot right now. In Friends Artspace’s inaugural exhibition, Through a Glass Darkly: Mirrors and Vanity, viewers have the opportunity to—quite literally—see themselves reflected in the art. Featuring a range of artists and home goods designers, the show, which focuses on looking glasses, recasts the familiar object that most people use daily as something beautiful, mysterious, and full of possibility.
DESIGN
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC
buffalorising.com

“The Lessons in Glass” – A Tour & Meditation

Blessed Sacrament Church – the only Catholic Church in the Elmwood Village – will be hosting a free tour of the church’s 32 stained-glass windows on Sunday, November 14, from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. This is a wonderful opportunity to learn about the church’s prized possessions. Aside from learning...
BUFFALO, NY
Amadhia

Pamela Z’s “Echolocation” Presents the Early Years of a New Music Innovator

The career of Bay Area-based composer and performer Pamela Z has been long and varied, covering commissions for the Kronos Quartet and San Francisco Symphony, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and one of the more abstract TED Talks ever given. And while this year has brought her latest album, A Secret Code, it also unearthed something from her past. Soon after graduating with a music degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, Z relocated to San Francisco and began putting down her voice-centered compositions to tape, ultimately releasing them on cassette as Echolocation in 1988. “I always thought of myself as a fence-sitter,” Z says from her studio in San Francisco. She’s buoyant and upbeat as she moves around the space, whether it’s to shut out a blaring car alarm outside or to dig out an old score. “I had one foot in punk and new wave and another in the avant-garde,” she says. “I had things I loved on all sides and I refused to choose a camp. I always tried to knit them together.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Amadhia

The Story of Freestyle Fellowship’s “To Whom It May Concern”

The first thing you hear when you press play on Freestyle Fellowship’s classic 1991 debut To Whom It May Concern is a manifesto delivered by Myka 9, as his groupmates chant “We are the Freestyle Fellowship” behind him. First, he says “peace be with you” in Arabic; then, he declares his group, “the shining focal point in a multi-faceted gem of urban contemporary artists.” For the next 51 minutes, you’re entering their world. It’s a world in which rules are broken and standards are exceeded. From the beginning, The Freestyle Fellowship sought to dominate not just the underground, but the mainstream as well. As that album-opening manifesto puts it: We came here tonight to blow up. Strictly blow up.
MUSIC
Amadhia

A Beginner’s Guide to Digital Hardcore

As its name implies, digital hardcore is the synapse-snapping, tech-friendly offspring of hardcore’s aggro parentage, a sonic problem child that breaks genre boundaries—and eardrums—with glee. By shoving choice components of composition—rhythm, volume, timbre—to their extremes, digital hardcore turns sound into weaponry, and its primary casualty is convention. It’s not surprising...
MUSIC
palmspringslife.com

Glass Ceiling Breaker

The Power of the Dog casts Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY THE POWER OF THE DOG ON FACEBOOK / PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL. The first female director to win the Palme D’Or and one of only seven women ever to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, Jane Campion has another accolade to add after she was honored with the Director of the Year Award for her work on the film, The Power of the Dog, by the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
