ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (OTC PINK: ATHC) Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ATHC Prepares for Market Adoption and Significant Revenue Growth in 2022

austinnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / (Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation) - Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. (the 'Company' or 'Accelerated') (OTC PINK:ATHC), announced its quarterly financial results for the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021 and further guidance. ATHC is a FinTech holding company that provides...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

SQID Technologies Limited Completes Private Placement

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited ('SQID') (CSE:SQID) is pleased to announce it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,110,038 units of SQID ('Units') at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$933,011 (the 'Private Placement'). The Private...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Greenlink International, Inc. Announces That Its Audit Which Will Allow It To Become a Fully Reporting Company Will Be Completed During the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Greenlink International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WSHE) (Greenlink), a brands, technology and real estate company operating in the legal Hemp and Cannabis space announced today that it expects to complete its audit during the fourth quarter of 2021. Known as 'the Cannabis Brands Company,' Greenlink International Inc.'s audit for the company's calendar years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 and will be included in the company's anticipated Form 10 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When these documents are filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Greenlink will immediately engage with the staff at OTC Markets to pay any required fees to be designated as an OTCQB tier company at OTC Markets. As a fully reporting company with the SEC, Greenlink International, Inc. expects that business opportunities will flourish and its cost of capital will significantly decrease as the company completes the transition from an alternative reporting company to a fully reporting company.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Adaptive Ad Systems Provides Financial Results for Q3 2021

Another Profitable Quarter Despite Non-Election Year. VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV) has released the Company's quarterly report for the period ending on September 30, 2021. It is the 26th profitable quarter over the past seven years for the Company. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable T.V. markets, with a particular focus on underserved rural markets and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disruptive Technologies#Otc#Financial Services#Financial Statements#Athc#Fintech#Smb#Rompos#Shieldmost#Kash On Demand#Company#Board Of Advisors#Board Of Directors
austinnews.net

TechPrecision Corporation Reschedules Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it has rescheduled its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021, to Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after market close.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, 'We are encouraged by the fact that when compared to the second quarter 2021, sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Wi2Wi Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / Wi2Wi Corporation today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The company recorded a net increase in sales revenue, net income, gross profit, and cash on hand. Key Financial Highlights. In Q3 FY21, Wi2Wi generated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

ZW Data Action Technologies Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services provider serving enterprise clients, announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Marketing Technology News: BeSmartee Announces an Integration with Black Knight’s Surefire CRM and Marketing...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
KPVI Newschannel 6

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical and Corporate Update

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a clinical and corporate update. "We continue to make...
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Files all Financial Reports and Announces the Company is Current with its OTC Reporting & Disclosures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ('Accelerated' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company is now fully reporting and 'Current' with the OTC Pink Markets. This 'Pink Current'...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Highlights

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, todayreported financial results and business highlights for its third quarter of 2021. 'Odyssey is completing the development...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cresco Labs Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarter and prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Envirotech Vehicles Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Growth

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Sales were approximately $709,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021,...
GAS PRICE
martechseries.com

Five9 Reports Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 38% to a Record $154.3 Million

Five9, Inc., a leading provider of cloud contact center software, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Rob van Nuenen, Co-founder & CEO at Channable. Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 increased 38% to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Power Semiconductor Innovator GaN Systems Announces $150 Million in Growth Capital Funding

GaN Systems is the leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors for automotive, consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets. Funding round led by Fidelity Investments and joined by new strategic investor Vitesco Technologies. Existing investors, including BMW, participating in the round. Funding will enhance technology differentiation and fuel the rapid market...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Magna Terra Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.2 Million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second and final closing of its non-brokered Private Placement (see Press Release dated October 29, 2021) totalling $415,000. Due to oversubscribed demand, the Company increased the offering to $1.2 million in common share units. The Company issued a total of 12 million common share units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each common share unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an Acceleration Clause, four (4) months plus one (1) day after the Closing Date of the Private Placement, whereby the Acceleration Clause will be in effect if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.35 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, entitling the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants such that the holders of the warrants shall have a period of thirty (30) days to exercise the warrants upon deemed receipt of the Acceleration Notice. Company Insiders participated in the Private Placement for total subscription proceeds of $170,000. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $39,000 and issued a total of 390,000 finder's warrants; with each finder's warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Private Placement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance Magna Terra's project portfolio in Newfoundland and New Brunswick, and for general working capital purposes.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy