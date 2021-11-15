ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Generation Income Properties Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

austinnews.net
 5 days ago

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ('GIP' or the 'Company') today announced its financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2021. Highlights. Generated net income attributable to GIPR of $456 thousand, or $0.49 per basic share for the...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
austinnews.net

FinCanna Capital Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') ('the Company') (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF) an investment company focused on the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, announces that further to its news release of Nov. 17, 2021, its Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of the Company's issued share capital on the basis of ten (10) common shares for one (1) new share of the Company (the 'Consolidation'). The Company currently has 121,146,013 common shares outstanding and will have approximately 12,114,601 common shares outstanding after completion of the Consolidation. The number of outstanding stock options and warrants of the Company will similarly be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise prices of the stock options, warrants and convertible debentures will be adjusted accordingly.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

TechPrecision Corporation Reschedules Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it has rescheduled its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings release and conference call, previously scheduled for Monday, November 22, 2021, to Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after market close.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

ABMC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, 'We are encouraged by the fact that when compared to the second quarter 2021, sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Adaptive Ad Systems Provides Financial Results for Q3 2021

Another Profitable Quarter Despite Non-Election Year. VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV) has released the Company's quarterly report for the period ending on September 30, 2021. It is the 26th profitable quarter over the past seven years for the Company. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable T.V. markets, with a particular focus on underserved rural markets and High Speed Fixed Wireless Internet Service (WISP) via its network of Hybrid Access Points and Micro POPs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Income#Deferred Income#Income Investors#Financial Reporting#Gipr#Tenant In Common#Company#Upreit
austinnews.net

Magna Terra Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $1.2 Million

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second and final closing of its non-brokered Private Placement (see Press Release dated October 29, 2021) totalling $415,000. Due to oversubscribed demand, the Company increased the offering to $1.2 million in common share units. The Company issued a total of 12 million common share units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each common share unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an Acceleration Clause, four (4) months plus one (1) day after the Closing Date of the Private Placement, whereby the Acceleration Clause will be in effect if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.35 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, entitling the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants such that the holders of the warrants shall have a period of thirty (30) days to exercise the warrants upon deemed receipt of the Acceleration Notice. Company Insiders participated in the Private Placement for total subscription proceeds of $170,000. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $39,000 and issued a total of 390,000 finder's warrants; with each finder's warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Private Placement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance Magna Terra's project portfolio in Newfoundland and New Brunswick, and for general working capital purposes.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Innovest Global, Inc. to Accelerate Objectives; GPC Capital and New Leadership

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:IVST), a diversified industrials company, announced today that GPC Holdings has obtained a voting majority in the Company with plans to catalyze growth and achieve the goals stated by Company founder and Chairman of the Board since 2016, Dan Martin. These goals are to build an exchange traded platform company with efficient operations of acquired entities which capitalizes on integration efficiencies, and sales growth. The transaction was non-dilutive to shareholders and did not involve the issuance of any new stock or debt.
CLEVELAND, OH
austinnews.net

Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Spinout Has Upsized its Private Placement to $8.6 Million Including a $2.975 Million Lead Order From Strategic Investor

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel') has increased the size of its private placement announced on October 26, 2021 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering') from $7.0 million to a maximum of $8.6 million. Under the upsized Flying Nickel Offering, Flying Nickel will sell a combination of subscription receipts comprised of non-flow through subscription receipts (each, a 'Non-FT Subscription Receipt') at a price of $0.70 per Non-FT Subscription Receipt and flow-through eligible subscription receipts (each, a 'FT Subscription Receipt', and collectively with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the 'Offered Securities') at a price of $0.77 per FT Subscription Receipt. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ('Red Cloud'), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, together with Canaccord Genuity Corp., are acting as agents (the 'Agents') under the Offering.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
austinnews.net

Greenlink International, Inc. Announces That Its Audit Which Will Allow It To Become a Fully Reporting Company Will Be Completed During the Fourth Quarter of 2021

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Greenlink International, Inc. (OTC PINK:WSHE) (Greenlink), a brands, technology and real estate company operating in the legal Hemp and Cannabis space announced today that it expects to complete its audit during the fourth quarter of 2021. Known as 'the Cannabis Brands Company,' Greenlink International Inc.'s audit for the company's calendar years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 and will be included in the company's anticipated Form 10 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. When these documents are filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Greenlink will immediately engage with the staff at OTC Markets to pay any required fees to be designated as an OTCQB tier company at OTC Markets. As a fully reporting company with the SEC, Greenlink International, Inc. expects that business opportunities will flourish and its cost of capital will significantly decrease as the company completes the transition from an alternative reporting company to a fully reporting company.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cresco Labs Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (“Cresco Labs” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarter and prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Power Semiconductor Innovator GaN Systems Announces $150 Million in Growth Capital Funding

GaN Systems is the leader in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power semiconductors for automotive, consumer, enterprise, and industrial markets. Funding round led by Fidelity Investments and joined by new strategic investor Vitesco Technologies. Existing investors, including BMW, participating in the round. Funding will enhance technology differentiation and fuel the rapid market...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Golden Dawn Closes $1,000,000 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on November 8, 2021 by issuing 5,000,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each flow-through unit will comprise of one common share (which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes) and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.30 for 24 months after closing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used by the Company for continued exploration on its Greenwood precious metals projects in southeastern British Columbia.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Mark Fedosiewich Acquires Shares of Vior Inc

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Mark Fedosiewich (the 'Acquiror'), President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Vior Inc. (the 'Corporation'), announces that he has directly acquired on November 16, 2021, 60,000 common shares of the Corporation in the secondary market. Out of the 60,000 common shares, 50,000 common shares were acquired at a price of $0.195 per share, 9,500 were acquired at a price of $0.20 per share, and 500 common shares were acquired at a price of $0.21 per share (the 'Transaction').
STOCKS
austinnews.net

Forward Water Technologies Provides Inaugural Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Forward Water Technologies Corporation. ('FWT', Forward Water or the 'Company') (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce a corporate update on the business development activities of their patented Forward Osmosis technology solution. The Company's patented Forward Osmosis solution has the potential to significantly...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy