NextSource Materials Adds Proprietary and Established Coating Process to its Battery Anode Facility Collaboration

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSXV:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF)(FRA:DC3A), ('Diamcor' or, the 'Company') announced today the delivery of approximately 2,750 additional carats of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the current quarter. These rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the 'Project') will be tendered over the coming weeks, with additional rough diamonds recovered from the Project during the balance of the quarter expected to be sold in December or held as stock on hand at the end of the quarter and tendered in January of 2022. When combined with the 2,526.91 carats tendered and sold as announced on October 21, 2021, this brings the total rough diamonds delivered for tender and sale to date in the quarter to approximately 5,276.91 carats. The Company remains pleased with the rough diamond recoveries to date this quarter and with the continued progress on the increase in processing volumes from the phase one facility upgrades which were completed ahead of schedule at the end of Q3 this year. Diamcor continues to advance the larger phase two upgrades to its processing facilities, which remain on schedule for completion in H1 2022. These additional upgrades are projected to generate further increases beyond the 100% increase in historical volumes targeted and associated with the now completed phase one upgrades.

