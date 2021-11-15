Vaso Corporation Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a second and final closing of its non-brokered Private Placement (see Press Release dated October 29, 2021) totalling $415,000. Due to oversubscribed demand, the Company increased the offering to $1.2 million in common share units. The Company issued a total of 12 million common share units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each common share unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an Acceleration Clause, four (4) months plus one (1) day after the Closing Date of the Private Placement, whereby the Acceleration Clause will be in effect if the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.35 for ten (10) consecutive trading days, entitling the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants such that the holders of the warrants shall have a period of thirty (30) days to exercise the warrants upon deemed receipt of the Acceleration Notice. Company Insiders participated in the Private Placement for total subscription proceeds of $170,000. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $39,000 and issued a total of 390,000 finder's warrants; with each finder's warrant exercisable at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period. The Private Placement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds of the financing will be used to advance Magna Terra's project portfolio in Newfoundland and New Brunswick, and for general working capital purposes.

