In that same interview, Thurber explained how he encouraged improv in Red Notice, especially when it came to Reynolds. “[Reynolds] is so talented in so many areas but certainly, comedy is something that he is exceptional at,” Thurber said. “For me, it was always ‘Let’s get what’s written once really well.’ And then I don’t need the same punchline six times, I would rather have six different punch lines. Because when you’re making the movie and you’re showing it to audiences and you’re trying to create laughs, you’re trying to make sure that the jokes work. And sometimes the one you think was gonna kill doesn’t, and this weird thing that somebody says works. And it’s very humbling every time.”

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO