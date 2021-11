No Time To Die succeeded as an explosive conclusion to the Daniel Craig era of James Bond films. The blockbuster delivered an action-packed thrill ride that you would expect from a 007 movie, especially the end of a saga. The film wrapped up the remaining mysteries and plot lines introduced throughout Craig’s run, as well as saying goodbye to long-time characters. Fans also said hello to some new, exciting ones. Ana de Armas’ Paloma stole the show in her brief appearance, and it left fans wondering why she wasn’t in more of the movie. Apparently, No Time To Die nearly featured even less of De Armas’ awesome character.

