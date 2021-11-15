ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Did You Know These Festive Holiday Movies Were Filmed In Minnesota?

By Shel B
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but we will be seeing our first snowfall of the season this week, and whether you want to believe it or not,...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

How Many Beers Can Minnesotans Drink Before Feeling Tipsy?

If you're going to be tipping a few back during the holidays this year, how many beers can a Minnesotan drink before you start to feel it?. The holiday season and having a lovely, festive adult beverage practically go hand-in-hand, don't they? I mean, where's the fun in getting together with family and friends if you don't have the proper libations to help you celebrate, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

11 Places Where You Can Find Cocoa Bombs in and Around Rochester

One of the best things that came out of 2020 was the super trendy cocoa bombs! They are the perfect stocking stuffer gift for kids or anyone who loves chocolate this Christmas. If you haven't heard of cocoa bombs, let me introduce you to the magic and where you can buy those around Rochester, Minnesota.
Y-105FM

Check Out Rochester’s Best Christmas Lights on the Jolly Trolley

If you are looking for the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota, save the gas and jump on board the trolley that is going to all the best spots in town! Adults and kids will truly love this holiday light adventure and will remember these memories forever. Jolly Trolley Holiday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Y-105FM

The Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Netflix has always been very protective with their data. They would announce that this movie or that show was the most-watched series in history, but they wouldn’t tell you how many viewers that meant, or how many of those supposed viewers actually sat through the entire thing. (Some of Netflix’s “most watched” metrics in the past were based on accounts that watched a minimum of two minutes of something, so if you hated the first five minutes of, say, The Wrong Missy and then turned it off, Netflix counted that as a successful view).
TV & VIDEOS
Y-105FM

Snap a Selfie With The “Ecto 507″ Before The New Ghostbusters Movie in Rochester

Ghostbusters Afterlife hits theaters this weekend and it looks really good. According to the movie's website, the film follows a single mom and her two kids as they arrive in a small town and "begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind."
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Radio Station is Now Playing Christmas 24/7

Just when everyone was getting ready to start the weekend, a huge announcement happened in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday! One of Rochester's biggest radio stations stopped playing popular songs from the '80s, '90s and favorites from today and has switched to something a little different. Rochester's Christmas Station is Back...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Disney Plus Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2021

You’ve got chestnuts for roasting on an open fire. You’re swatting away jack frost nipping at your nose. What else do you need this holiday season? Okay, yes, yuletide carols being sung by a choir. But other than that? How about some Christmas movies and shows to watch. If you’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Holiday Season#Cocoa#Rumchata#Rochester Southeast
Y-105FM

The 5 Best Places to Get Black Friday Deals in Rochester

Black Friday probably started in 1924 when Macy's put on their first Thanksgiving Day Parade. They didn't do it because they love parades, they did it to get the shoppers to head to the city to shop for Christmas gifts. At Macy's, preferably. Now it's everywhere, with some Black Friday...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Enjoy 3 Million+ Holiday Lights Just a Short Drive from Southeast Minnesota

Taking a drive to look at holiday lights is one of my favorite things to do during the holiday season. It can be a fully displayed light show, or just driving around and enjoying some incredible displays throughout the community. There is one holiday light display just a short drive...
Y-105FM

Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights

Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? Starting on Thanksgiving, a huge light display that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota will be shining bright and bringing smiles to families driving in from all over Minnesota. Over 2 million lights are shining bright at Sever's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Y-105FM

Drive-In Movies Return To The Olmsted Co. Fairgrounds

The drive-in theater at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds has reopened for a special run of movies. These films are presented by Rochester My Home, an organization dedicated to helping local nonprofits achieve long term sustainability and stability. Proceeds from the winter/holiday movies will be going to NAMI and Christmas Anonymous this year.
Y-105FM

Byron, Minnesota Family Competes on Family Feud

Julie Krings says her family decided to create an audition tape for Family Feud on Christmas Eve in 2019. The Byron teacher's family was selected to compete on the show and their episode just aired. Now, most people will never get the opportunity to go on a game show, so I had a lot of questions when I found out that someone I know actually did.
Y-105FM

The Radio Mural in Rochester

In 1994, the KROC building at 122 4th Street SW in Rochester, Minnesota, surprised a lot of people. It went from a plain brick building, with a billboard on the back, to a green building, with a giant old-fashioned radio mural. The mural let the entire town know that in...
Y-105FM

These Are the Busiest Days to Travel This Holiday Season in Minnesota

The 2021 holiday season is shaping up to be much more active than last year, so here are the days that are expected to be the busiest travel days in Minnesota. Even though Minnesota was just ranked the state with the highest amount of new Covid-19 infections during the last week, it still appears that many more Minnesotans are going to get back to heading out to be with friends and relatives this holiday season.
Y-105FM

Creative or Weird? Duluth House Looks a Little Bit Like ‘The Flintstones’

Do you think this Duluth, Minnesota house looks a bit like 'The Flintstones' house too?. One of the most unique and creative houses in Minnesota was just on the market in Duluth, Minnesota. It has a gorgeous setting with trees surrounding absolutely everywhere! But there is one feature that seems a bit familiar to anyone who watched cartoons back in the '80s and '90s. It sort of reminds people of the popular show "The Flintstones".
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy