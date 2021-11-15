Did You Know These Festive Holiday Movies Were Filmed In Minnesota?

Netflix has always been very protective with their data. They would announce that this movie or that show was the most-watched series in history, but they wouldn’t tell you how many viewers that meant, or how many of those supposed viewers actually sat through the entire thing. (Some of Netflix’s “most watched” metrics in the past were based on accounts that watched a minimum of two minutes of something, so if you hated the first five minutes of, say, The Wrong Missy and then turned it off, Netflix counted that as a successful view).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO