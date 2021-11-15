University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute First in U.S. to Report New Minimally Invasive Approach for Infective Endocarditis
Newswise — CLEVELAND -- A team of interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons at University Hospitals (UH) Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute are the first in the U.S. to report a safer, minimally invasive strategy for removing infections in the heart associated with right-sided infective endocarditis. Their technique is now published in...www.newswise.com
Comments / 0