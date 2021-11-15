ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute First in U.S. to Report New Minimally Invasive Approach for Infective Endocarditis

By University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — CLEVELAND -- A team of interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons at University Hospitals (UH) Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute are the first in the U.S. to report a safer, minimally invasive strategy for removing infections in the heart associated with right-sided infective endocarditis. Their technique is now published in...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

Hackensack University Medical Center’s Virtual Symposium Will Share the Latest Innovations in Heart and Vascular Disease

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center’s 10th Annual Heart & Vascular Hospital Symposium, Advances and Innovations in Heart and Vascular Disease, will be held virtually November 17 and 18, 2021. More than 20 topics will be covered, including COVID-19 and the heart, Mitraclip and repair techniques, AFib management, high risk PCI for left main disease and total occlusions, and mechanical devices to improve heart failure.
HACKENSACK, NJ
lanereport.com

Bluegrass Community Hospital joins Gill Heart & Vascular Institute network

— UK HealthCare and Bluegrass Community Hospital are announcing a collaboration to expand cardiovascular services to more Kentuckians. As the home-based community hospital in Versailles, Bluegrass Community Hospital’s established cardiovascular services will be further enhanced by the collaboration with UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute through the UK Gill Affiliate Network.
HEALTH SERVICES
llu.edu

Children’s Hospital offers new type of heart valve through minimally invasive procedure

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital recently inserted its first Harmony transcatheter pulmonary valve, which fixes a poorly functioning heart valve through a minimally invasive procedure, allowing children and adult patients living with congenital heart disease to go longer without the need for open-heart surgery. Brent Gordon, MD, pediatric cardiologist, says...
LOMA LINDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Research Institutes#Newswise#Flex#Intracardiac#Cleveland Medical Center#Angiovac
Morning Journal

University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center names Todd Harford new leader

Todd Harford will continue his steady, focused leadership at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center when he assumes the role of CEO permanently, effective Dec. 1, according to a news release. Harford has been interim chief operating officer since August, and for the past two years, served as chief operating officer...
ELYRIA, OH
Newswise

Cleveland Clinic Expands Cancer Genomic Testing Capabilities

Newswise — Cleveland, Ohio, November, 18th, 2021 – In order to better understand a patient’s cancer and identify potential therapeutic targets, Cleveland Clinic now offers an advanced genomic testing platform as standard of care to patients with cancer. This expanded capability to test tumor samples involves whole exome sequencing, which...
CLEVELAND, OH
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Northwest Medical Center becomes first hospital in Florida to offer new minimally-invasive urologic procedure

The innovative procedure was performed by urologist Dr. Christopher Hollowell. November 18, 2021 – Northwest Medical Center is proud to announce it is the first hospital in Florida to offer a procedure which uses new a temporarily implanted device – the iTind, developed by Olympus Medical Systems – to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The first three cases in the State of Florida were performed late September at Northwest Medical Center by urologist Dr. Christopher Hollowell.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
Newswise

American College of Surgeons launches new Quality Improvement Course to educate surgical care teams on surgical quality and safety

Newswise — CHICAGO (November 18, 2021): A new course designed to ensure surgeons and their team members are well-educated on the basic principles of surgical quality and safety was released this week by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). The ACS Quality Improvement Course: The Basics is a self-paced online course intended for surgeons and anyone else working in a surgical care setting with an interest in learning the foundations of quality improvement.
COLLEGES
WTNH.com

Yale New Haven Health Check: Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko welcomes “Yale New Haven Health Check” sponsored by Yale New Haven Health. Advances in medicine are happening everyday one of them being minimally invasive robotic surgery. Here to explain the benefits is Bridgeport Hospital’s New Head of Surgery, Dr. Karen...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Newswise

Reducing lung transplant rejection aim of clinical trial funded with $22 million grant

Newswise — Physicians at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston have received a seven-year, $22 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to help lead a multicenter clinical trial evaluating whether a novel immunosuppressant can reduce the risk of organ rejection after a lung transplant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Conversation U.S.

Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021. And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy