ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

One Peace At A Time: Rare Photos Emerge Of Johnny Cash’s Holy Land Visit

By R.O. Read View Author Posts
rolling out
rolling out
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFN8T_0cx9gdIr00

Rare photos recently revealed by the National Library of Israel show country musician Johnny Cash during his visit to Israel in 1971, giving a black-and-white sneak peek at the glamorous reception he received.

Cash was in Israel with his wife, June Carter Cash, to film their movie “Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus.” The film was narrated by Cash and includes scenes of him singing from the top of Mount Arbel. Other Israeli landmarks in the film include the Sea of Galilee and the Jordan River, but despite their prominence, the film did not end up becoming a box-office hit.

Cash’s 1971 visit to Israel was the third one of five for the star. A devout Christian, he had previously visited the country in 1966 on a private religious pilgrimage, and then again with his wife in 1968. That trip inspired a Christian-themed concept album called “The Holy Land.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9Kjv_0cx9gdIr00
Johnny Cash receives a gift from an unidentified person at a reception in Jerusalem. (IPPA staff from the Dan Hadani Archive, Pritzker Family National Photography Collection at the National Library of Israel, Jerusalem)

On the 1971 trip, the Cashes were treated to a lavish reception in Jerusalem, where the newly discovered photos were taken, revealing a bygone-era replete with fancy dinnerware, waiters in black tie, and floral wallpaper.

The photos were discovered by accident when the National Library’s social media manager sifted through images from the library’s Dan Hadani Archive in search of pictures of Israeli pop star Tzvika Pik.

Pik, it turns out, attended the reception held in Cash’s honor, and the episode was saved from obscurity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXCJZ_0cx9gdIr00
American music star Johnny Cash at a reception in his honor in Jerusalem, 1971. (IPPA staff from the Dan Hadani Archive, Pritzker Family National Photography Collection at the National Library of Israel, Jerusalem)

Cash, widely regarded as one of the most respected musical artists, was born into a family of Arkansas sharecroppers in the middle of the Great Depression, according to his official website.

“That hardscrabble life instilled in him a reverence for family, the earth, God and truth that informed his incredible life and vision over a half-century career. After a stint in the United States Air Force, where he distinguished himself as a radio intercept operator, and less-successful efforts as an automobile factory worker and door-to-door home goods salesman, Johnny broke onto the music scene in 1955 on Memphis’ fabled Sun Records. It was here, at the ‘birthplace of rock and roll,’ where the world was introduced to his singular voice and compelling songwriting, through such eternal classics as ‘I Walk the Line, ’Big River’ and ‘Folsom Prison Blues.’”

He is also well known for performing concerts in prisons, including his famous first one at San Quentin Prison in California in 1958.

Cash died in 2003 at age 71.

Produced in association with Israel21C.

The post One Peace At A Time: Rare Photos Emerge Of Johnny Cash’s Holy Land Visit appeared first on Zenger News.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
rolling out

Former BET host Terrence J escapes near home invasion

Actor and former “BET’s 106 & Park” host Terrence J had the scare of his life this week as he avoided a possible home invasion and robbery. According to Fox 11 News, Terrence J, whose given name is Terrence Jenkins, pulled into the driveway of a Sherman Oaks home with another passenger around 3 a.m. when the two victims noticed another vehicle blocking them in the driveway. Police told reporters that four armed men exited and approached Jenkins’ car and ordered him and his passenger out of the vehicle, but the actor put his Fast and Furious skills to the test and was able to speed away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rare 500-year-old prayer roll made of animal skin describes a fragment of Jesus' cross that was 'kept at an English priory before Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries in the 16th century'

A manuscript made from animal skins describes the Cross of Bromholm, which supposedly held a piece from Jesus's cross and was kept at a since-gone monastery in Norfolk, England. The five-inch-wide prayer roll features stunning designs and artwork, along with imagery and text that show a close connection to Bromholm...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arkansas State
newschain

Charles and Camilla visit site of Jesus’s baptism

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall shared a poignant moment after following in the footsteps of Jesus and visiting the site in the Middle East where it is said he was baptised. Charles and Camilla stood in silent contemplation by waters from the River Jordan – famously used...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
June Carter Cash
Hanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Bible prophecy and our times

“God blesses the one who reads the words of this prophecy to the church, and He blesses all who listen to its message and obey what it says, for the time is near.” – Revelation 1:3 (NLT) What do you think when your pastor starts a sermon with, “Today, we’re...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Ancient Israeli Ruins May Be Lost Roman Temple Built By King Herod

An archaeological site in northern Israel is now thought to possibly contain a lost Roman temple. The temple, which was housed within a larger ancient Roman complex, would have been built by King Herod, who presided over the province of Judea for 33 years, between 37 B.C.E. and 4 B.C.E. The structure is located within Omrit, an archeological site that is also home to the remains of other buildings with Roman influences. Though Omrit is not very accessible to the public today due to its remote locale, the site was once highly trafficked by international visitors and researchers throughout the 19th...
RELIGION
Best Life

See Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash's Only Child All Grown Up

While country icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were both married more than once, their shared relationship is the one that can't be separated from their music or their legacies. The singers were married from 1968 until 2003, the year they both died—June in May and Johnny in September. Together, Johnny and June had one child, John Carter Cash, who was born in 1970. John followed his parents' footsteps into the country music world, working in multiple aspects of the industry. Now 51, he also has a family of his own, who are carrying on their famous family's history. Read on to find out more about John Carter Cash.
RELATIONSHIPS
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Grace for the Day: Jesus was consumed with anger

You have possibly heard about the time Jesus “cleansed” the Temple. This happened during the last week before his crucifixion. He knew that returning to Jerusalem would be his swan song. He visited the Temple and found money changers and sellers of sacrificial animals. The commercial atmosphere must have been...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Holy Land#Rock And Roll#Holy Land Visit#Israeli#Christian#The National Library
Hillsdale Daily News

Is the Bible relevant to your life? Maybe not

It was years after I became a Christian before I heard the word “catechism.” It was not used in the church where I landed. We had Sunday School and Bible studies; we did not have catechism. When I went off to college, I met Christians from other traditions and was...
RELIGION
DJBooth

Johnny Drille’s Time Is Now

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Looking at the Nigerian music landscape from the outside in, it’s unlikely to see indie and alternative artists at first glance. However, there’s a crop of acts making remarkable music that tends to get overshadowed. At the pinnacle of this alternative sound is Johnny Drille, who first came into the national limelight in 2013 as a contestant on the competition television series Project Fame West Africa.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Remember The Sons Of Edom

This week’s haftara is the book of Ovadia, the shortest book in the Tanach. Ovadia was a Roman convert, a descendent of Esav, and his is the only book that addresses the final defeat of Edom. According to the Zohar, his roots in Edom inoculate him against the mystery surrounding the end of the final exile. This distant end can only be seen by Ovadia, Moshe, Yaakov on his deathbed before the prophecy was taken from him, and Bil’am. In fact, a close study shows many similarities between and echoes in the visions of Bil’am and Ovadia.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

18th Century Esther Scroll Written by Teenage Girl Revealed in Jerusalem

A Megillat Esther (Scroll of Esther) written by a 14-year-old Jewish girl from Rome some 250 years ago was recently revealed in Jerusalem, providing a glimpse into Italy’s Jewish community. This is a very significant historic discovery, as Scrolls of Esther inscribed during that time period by women are few,...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

For a Fresh Way to Pray, Try the 'I Am' Sayings of Jesus

It’s easy to get stuck in a prayer rut—praying the same things in the same way over and over. God still hears us, but we can experience delight and reward in exploring new prayer paths. For me, one has been praying the “I Am” statements of Jesus. John’s Gospel, the...
RELIGION
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
87K+
Followers
5K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy