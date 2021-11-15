35 Pawsitively Humorous Doggo Memes

Who are the people behind these first few viral sensations, why were they chosen and who created them?. We all know them and even love some of them, yet we don’t know much about them or how they came to be. They are a roster of faces that are so oddly familiar, you’ve already subconsciously conjured the framework of their backstory. Well, maybe you haven’t, but I have. I’m not referring to the cast of your favorite TV show or any of the images that litter household products. I’m talking about Scumbag Steve, Success Kid, Ermahgerd Girl and Grumpy Cat.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO