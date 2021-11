The list of why Martin Garrix’s appearance at Ultra 2016 is tabbed as iconic goes on and on, but there’s a sole takeaway that’s remained more pertinent than ever throughout 2021: the birth of AREA21. Garrix and Maejor’s extraterrestrial alias had kept to itself for nearly two years following its last musical transmission, but in the fall of 2020, the former disclosed that the reasoning behind the duo’s silence wasn’t in vein, it was because a full-length album had been in the making. Six previews later and the time has ultimately come to retire one of Dancing Astronaut‘s most-anticipated projects of 2021, with AREA21 spending their final days on Earth by delivering Greatest Hits Vol. 1 via STMPD RCRDS and Disney’s Hollywood Records.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO