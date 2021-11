The Simpsons have come a long way since first appearing as a rough cartoon segment of The Tracey Ullman Show, and some would say have perhaps overstayed their welcome, but there are plenty of fans of the series still out there and for that reason, as well as continued season renewals there is frequently talk about when we will see Springfield's first family back on the big screen. Their first outing in cinemas did what it needed to, but fell a long way short of pleasing many long term fans, so would it perhaps be better left alone considering it has been 14 years since The Simpsons Movie arrived in theaters? Well, according to long-term showrunner Al Jean talks are definitely still ongoing to bring the family back for a feature length sequel.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO