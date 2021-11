Today’s guest columnist is Rich Routman, president of Minute Media. We are constantly reading about new investments made by sportsbooks into technology or content, with the goal to facilitate growth and value in sports betting as a whole. This isn’t just a flash in the pan—the U.S. sports betting market is predicted to reach $37 billion by 2025, making betting the next and frankly only new category in sports that will contribute this much new value to the industry over the next five to 10 years. While the market is getting crowded, with a mix of traditional media companies and new...

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO