More pics from Top Gear’s tribute to bike jumping legend Eddie Kidd

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s only one way to celebrate the iconic stuntman: more stunts!. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Fun fact #1: Eddie Kidd didn’t even have a UK motorcycle licence until 1995…...

topgear.com

Here’s Eddie Kidd jumping 80ft over a broken railway bridge

Just one of the many, many astonishing jumps the legendary British jumpsmith has done. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Among the many accomplishments of British jumpsmith Eddie Kidd, he ranks this spectacular 80ft leap across a broken railway bridge as one of his very finest.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
Michael B. Jordan Shares Intimate Pics With Lori Harvey for 1-Year Anniversary

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey celebrated their first anniversary on Wednesday (November 16) and took to Instagram Stories to give fans a look inside their private romance. “Happy Anniversary,” the 34-year-old actor wrote alongside a few photos of the couple, including one of the 24-year-old model kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair cuddling close. “It’s been a year crazy!!”
Offset Welcomes His Brother Home From Prison After 15 Years

Rapper Offset joyously welcomed his brother back to the real world this week after he served a fifteen-year sentence in prison. The beautiful moment was captured on video, showing Offset running up to his brother and giving him a big hug. It's presently unclear what Offset's brother was locked up...
Prince Albert Tells PEOPLE Princess Charlene Is in a Treatment Facility: 'She Realized She Needed Help'

Princess Charlene is receiving treatment in a facility "outside of Monaco," her husband, Prince Albert, tells PEOPLE exclusively. The decision to seek medical care just days after her return to Monaco was made jointly by the couple, assisted by Charlene's brothers. In an exclusive interview, Monaco's sovereign prince tells PEOPLE the 43-year-old princess is suffering profound "exhaustion, both emotional and physical." Dismissing a variety of rumors, he says her recovery will require clinical care lasting several weeks at minimum.
Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Princess Alexandra's four-acre mansion where she lost the Queen's wedding present

The Queen's first cousin Princess Alexandra lives in an impressive property in Richmond Park known as Thatched House Lodge. The Grade-II listed property was originally built as two houses in 1673 for Richmond Park keepers, before serving as a grace-and-favour home for succeeding members of the royal family. Situated on four acres of land, the mansion has been home to The Honourable Lady Ogilvy since 1963, who previously shared it with her late husband Sir Angus Ogilvy and their two children James and Marina.
House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
