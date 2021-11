Apex Legends developers caught something of a Friday night fever, shipping a few weapon balance changes and a some more fixes mere days after the new season’s release. The Triple Take has been one of the best guns in the game, if not the best gun in the game, since it came out of the care package and made its way to Storm Point. The map’s long sightlines, coupled with the limited bullet drop, relatively fast fire rate, and forgiving spread of bullets made the Triple Take the right choice for any game played in the tropic paradise. The reduced headshot multiplier isn’t too big of a nerf, but it should be felt almost immediately and make the long-range weapon meta a little more interesting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO