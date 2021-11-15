Plaza lighting set for Thanksgiving night in Kansas City - in person!

Kansas City, MO – A tradition dating back nearly a century in Kansas City is back this year - in person. This year marks the return of the annual lighting ceremony at the Country Club Plaza, its 92nd year.

Last year's ceremony went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was only seen by most via a screen. This year, on Thanksgiving evening, as before, the Plaza will likely fill with a few thousand people.

This year, members of the newly named Kansas City Current women's professional soccer team will flip the switch to light up the night.

"It is so cool to see so many people come down for that light test on the Wednesday before the lighting," said Kasey Vena, manager of the Country Club Plaza.

Because the pandemic is still going on, some people are concerned about the event and the possibility of getting COVID-19. Vena said one thing she has noticed, is people are wanting a return to normalcy.

"We feel a level of safety in being outdoors. I think that's where you see people are spending time outside. Just look at the success of the Plaza Art Festival this year," added Vena.

The Plaza Lighting is set for Thanksgiving Day, November 25th around 7:00 p.m.

"I grew up in the area, I would come down with friends and family. And even as I live here with my kids. But the best memory I can say is how the event transends generation," said Vena.

So how many bulbs are there? Some have said there are a quart-million. But Vena said, maybe not that many.