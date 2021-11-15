ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaza lighting set for Thanksgiving night in Kansas City - in person!

 5 days ago

Kansas City, MO – A tradition dating back nearly a century in Kansas City is back this year - in person. This year marks the return of the annual lighting ceremony at the Country Club Plaza, its 92nd year.

Last year's ceremony went virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was only seen by most via a screen. This year, on Thanksgiving evening, as before, the Plaza will likely fill with a few thousand people.

This year, members of the newly named Kansas City Current women's professional soccer team will flip the switch to light up the night.

"It is so cool to see so many people come down for that light test on the Wednesday before the lighting," said Kasey Vena, manager of the Country Club Plaza.

Because the pandemic is still going on, some people are concerned about the event and the possibility of getting COVID-19. Vena said one thing she has noticed, is people are wanting a return to normalcy.

"We feel a level of safety in being outdoors.  I think that's where you see people are spending time outside.  Just look at the success of the Plaza Art Festival this year," added Vena.

The Plaza Lighting is set for Thanksgiving Day, November 25th around 7:00 p.m.

"I grew up in the area, I would come down with friends and family. And even as I live here with my kids. But the best memory I can say is how the event transends generation," said Vena.

So how many bulbs are there? Some have said there are a quart-million. But Vena said, maybe not that many.

98.1 FM KMBZ

What does winter have in store for Kansas City?

The National Weather Service says this winter could be a snowy one or a dry one depending on what La Nina decides to do to our atmosphere. At this point, it remains unclear.
98.1 FM KMBZ

Ice skating rink opens at Kansas City's Crown Center

Ice skaters rejoice! The Ice Terrace is open for winter skating starting Friday. It takes quite a process to make the rink happen and for the first time in two years, you can get a season pass again.
98.1 FM KMBZ

Hot holiday toys fill Kansas City toy store shelves

Don’t wait to buy your Christmas gifts! Toy experts say potential shortages could mean an unhappy Christmas for some. “Right now, we are stocked pretty well. But in a few weeks, who knows,” says a Kansas City toy store manager.
98.1 FM KMBZ

Longtime KCK costume shop rents out fun for Halloween

“I do sell a lot of human body parts…” said Jerry Vest, owner of the Have Guns Will Rent costume shop in Kansas City. Vest says Halloween 2021 is shaping up much better than 2020.
