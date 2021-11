The St. Cloud V.A. is offering COVID-19 booster shots for veterans by appointment only right now. Barry Venable is the Public Affairs Officer from the St. Cloud V.A. He says veterans 18 and over who received their last Moderna COVID-19 vaccination 6 months ago or later are eligible for a booster. Venable says they are administering the Moderna vaccine. He says if you received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine you are eligible for a booster 2 months after that vaccination.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO