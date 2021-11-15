University of Michigan seeing spike in flu cases; CDC getting involved

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) -- The University of Michigan is seeing a big spike in the number of students with the flu and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting involved.

According to the University -- since the first case detected in early October -- there have been 528 cases of the flu, including more than 300 cases in the past week and 77% of those were in people who have not had a flu shot.

Officials said they are concerned about the timing of these cases as students will soon be heading home for Thanksgiving break.

This sudden jump in cases has prompted a team from the CDC to head to Ann Arbor to work with the Washtenaw County and state Health Departments to learn more about how the flu is spreading and the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine as the nation heads into flu season.

Officials are calling on the entire community to get vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible.

"While we often start to see some flu activity now, the size of this outbreak is unusual," said Juan Luis Marquez, medical director at the Washtenaw County Health Department. "We're grateful for the additional support of the CDC and our ongoing partnership with the university as we look more closely at the situation.

Officials are reminding the community that many of the same tools used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also help prevent the spread of flu. In addition to wearing a mask and getting vaccinated, it is important to stay home if feeling sick, to cover coughs and sneezes, and to wash hands frequently.

Flu vaccination is widely available from local health care providers and pharmacies. To find where to get a flu shot near you, click HERE .