ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20-year-old who pulled off major 1969 bank heist and took on new name identified

By Nexstar Media Wire, Suzanne Stratford, WJW
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LX4LR_0cx9TWtL00

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — One of America’s most wanted fugitives — a suspect in one of the “biggest bank robberies in Cleveland history” — has been identified.

The U.S. Marshals Service Northern District of Ohio announced Friday that the 52-year-old mystery is now solved.

According to the Marshals Service, in the summer of 1969, Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank, where he worked as a bank teller, and later walked out with $215,000, which authorities say is about $1.7 million in 2021.

‘Please don’t shoot me. I’m the homeowner’: Police chase ends in man’s kitchen

After the 20-year-old Conrad didn’t show up for work a couple of days later, the bank checked their vault and found the money was missing.

“From there, Conrad, and the money he stole, had a two-day head start on law enforcement,” the Marshals Service said in a press release.

Over the years, Conrad was featured on shows like “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

There were leads that took investigators to such places as Washington, D.C.; Inglewood, California; western Texas; Oregon, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Marshals Service said the case remained cold until last week when marshals from Cleveland went to Boston and identified Thomas Randele of Massachusetts as the ” fictitious” name of Theodore J. Conrad, the suspect in the Cleveland bank robbery from 1969.

Investigators learned that a year before the robbery, Conrad had become “obsessed” with the film “The Thomas Crown Affair,” a movie about a bank robbery by a millionaire businessman.

“From there he bragged to his friends about how easy it would be to take money from the bank and even told them he planned to do so,” authorities said in the release.

The Marshals Service said the Boston suburb where the suspect was found was near the location where the original “Thomas Crown Affair” film was made.

The Marshals Service said Friday that authorities had confirmed that Conrad had been living “an unassuming life” since 1970 under a different name.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie investigation: Top unanswered questions still remaining

“This is a case I know all too well. My father, John K. Elliott, was a dedicated career Deputy United States Marshal in Cleveland from 1969 until his retirement in 1990. My father took an interest in this case early because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s,” Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio, said in the release. “My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020.”

According to the release, investigators were able to match documents Conrad had completed in the 1960s with documents Randele completed, including ones when he filed for bankruptcy in 2014.

“We were able to match some of the documents that my father uncovered from Conrad’s college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification,” Elliott said.

Randele died of lung cancer in May.

“I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery,” Elliott said. “Everything in real life doesn’t always end like in the movies.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Bank robber obsessed with 'Thomas Crown Affair' who pulled off historic heist was living in Lynnfield

BOSTON — A man who pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Ohio has been identified as a Massachusetts resident who fled to the Bay State decades ago. Theodore John Conrad left his job at the Society National Bank in Cleveland on Friday, July 11, 1969, with a paper bag containing $215,000 — equivalent to more than $1.7 million in 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
LYNNFIELD, MA
The Week

52 years later, authorities identify fugitive behind one of Ohio's biggest bank heists

It was the teller all along. The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Friday that it has finally identified the person who walked out of a Society National Bank in Cleveland on July 11, 1969, with a paper bag containing $215,000 — the equivalent of more than $1.7 million today. Theodore John Conrad, who worked as a teller at the bank, has been named as the man behind the heist.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Us Marshals#Bank Teller#Wjw#The Marshals Service#The Society National Bank
cbslocal.com

82-Year-Old New Castle Man Who Disappeared In Woods Found

ADRIAN, Pa. (KDKA) – An 82-year-old man who was reported missing after he went into the woods to scout a hunting spot has been found. Fred Fair is recovering after spending more than 12 hours alone in the woods overnight in Armstrong County. Police were searching for the New Castle...
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Greenville Herald-Banner

New DNA technology identifies victim in 41-year-old cold case

HUNTSVILLE — A headstone at Oakwood Cemetery in Huntsville lingers with the inscription “unknown white female, died Nov. 1, 1980.”. For more than 40 years she was known only as "Jane Doe" -- the name officials substitute when they can't identify a victim. Now, thanks to forensic genetic genealogy the oldest cold case victim in Walker County has been identified as Sherri Ann Jarvis of Stillwater, Minnesota. She was 14 years old when she died.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Dallas News

Fort Worth man gets life sentence for slicing necks of wife, 3-month-old son in 2016

A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
FORT WORTH, TX
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy