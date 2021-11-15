Tyson meat sales jump

It's a very good day for Tyson Foods investors, according to Talk Business & Politics, which reported that the giant Springdale, Arkansas-based meat supplier and owner of the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park brands, delivered "better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter," with earnings per share rising 11.7% over last year. CEO Donnie King attributes this to, among other things, Tyson's "continued strength in consumer demand for protein." So how has Tyson has managed to meet robust consumer demand for meat despite ongoing meat shortages and the significantly increased cost of doing business in a pandemic-driven economy – to the tune of $335 million in COVID-related costs during the last fiscal year? If you have been following along as we have been tracking how meat prices have been rising precipitously over the last 12+ months and particularly over the last several months to the great consternation of both consumers and the Federal government, then you probably already have a sense of where this is going.

