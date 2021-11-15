ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tyson meat sales jump

The Poultry Site
 4 days ago

US meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc surpassed quarterly profit estimates on Monday and predicted fiscal 2022 revenue above market expectations. The company attributes the jump to rising meat prices and improving demand from restaurants. Top U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday and forecast fiscal 2022...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

Soaring Meat Prices Boost Tyson Profits

Rising meat prices helped Tyson Foods overcome COVID-related labor shortages at its plants. The top U.S. meatpacker reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit this week and forecast improving revenue for the year ahead. The Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales and earnings in the fourth quarter of its fiscal...
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

Plant-based meat sales fall

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Retail sales of fresh and frozen plant-based meat alternatives are decelerating. After two years of category sales growth, with 2020 buoyed by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales have slowed. “We’ve seen a big deceleration,” said Chris DuBois, senior vice president of IRI’s protein practice. “Plant-based meats don’t...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

TJX Sales Jump as Customers Return to Stores

Discount apparel and home goods retailer The TJX Companies on Wednesday (Nov. 17) said third-quarter sales were up 24% year-over-year and up 20% compared to the same time two years ago as consumers continue to refresh their wardrobes. TJX’s net sales for the first nine months of the year were...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
Joe Biden
The Poultry Site

Broiler-type eggs set in the US up 7%

During the week ending 13 November, hatcheries in the US weekly program set 240 million eggs in incubators, up 7% from a year ago. Average hatchability for chicks hatched during the week in the US was 79.7 percent, reported the United States Department of Agriculture. Average hatchability is calculated by dividing chicks hatched during the week by eggs set three weeks earlier.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Tyson Foods Is Blaming This For Rising Meat Prices

It's a very good day for Tyson Foods investors, according to Talk Business & Politics, which reported that the giant Springdale, Arkansas-based meat supplier and owner of the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park brands, delivered "better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter," with earnings per share rising 11.7% over last year. CEO Donnie King attributes this to, among other things, Tyson's "continued strength in consumer demand for protein." So how has Tyson has managed to meet robust consumer demand for meat despite ongoing meat shortages and the significantly increased cost of doing business in a pandemic-driven economy – to the tune of $335 million in COVID-related costs during the last fiscal year? If you have been following along as we have been tracking how meat prices have been rising precipitously over the last 12+ months and particularly over the last several months to the great consternation of both consumers and the Federal government, then you probably already have a sense of where this is going.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Emporia gazette.com

Tyson sales up, but some prices may go up

Tyson Foods reported strong quarterly sales Monday, while announcing a new “productivity program” to save money at all its locations. “We delivered a record performance in our beef segment,” President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King said in a statement on the corporate website. Beef sales between July and September...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Stocks just miss records as retail sales jump

U.S. stocks rallied to just shy of record highs Tuesday as traders celebrated a jump in retail sales a day after President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56 points, or 0.16%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Processing#Restaurants#Food Prices#Chinese#American
northwestmoinfo.com

Economist Predicts Retail Sales Jump as Much as 10%

(Radio Iowa) Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says due to a number of factors, retailers are going to see a significant increase in sales this holiday season. “This is going to be a very good retail holiday/Christmas buying season for our retailers in this part of the country,” Goss says, “probably going to be up as much as 10% from the same period last year.” Goss says even if you subtract out an inflation rate of five-to-six percent, there’s still a lot of pent up demand created by the stimulus packages approved during the Trump and Biden Administrations.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Retail sales jump amid rising prices

Retail sales soared 1.7% in October, the best month since March. Why it matters: The numbers aren’t adjusted for inflation, so some of that jump is because most everything costs more. Still, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years hasn't deterred some shoppers. The big picture: The American...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
theedgemarkets.com

US retail sales jump by most since March, topping forecasts

WASHINGTON (Nov 16): US retail sales rose in October for a third month, signalling households continue to spend even with the fastest inflation in decades. The value of overall retail purchases increased 1.7% last month, the most in seven months, following an upwardly revised 0.8% advance in September, Department of Commerce (DOC) figures showed on Tuesday. Excluding gas and motor vehicles, sales gained 1.4% in October. The figures are not adjusted for price changes.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tyson Down as Sales Volumes for Chicken, Pork, Beef Fall

Investing.com – Tyson Foods stock (NYSE: TSN ) fell 0.7% in Monday’s premarket as the meatpacker reported lower volumes across its main offerings of chicken, pork and beef in the fourth quarter. Another higher forecast did little to cheer investors who worry about prospects of higher meat prices hurting sales...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Tyson Foods' Earnings Beat Estimates on Soaring Meat Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN )., the top U.S. meat company by sales, reported better-than-expected earnings as surging meat prices helped to offset a decline in volumes with a tight labor market continuing to impede operations. Sales volumes of beef, pork and chicken each dropped sharply during Tyson’s...
AGRICULTURE
foodmanufacturing.com

Tyson's Sales Jump 12% Despite Considerable Volume Declines

Meat-producing giant Tyson Foods reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial figures on Nov. 15, showing that the company achieved double-digit sales growth in the three months ended Oct. 2 despite considerable volume decreases in nearly all business segments. Tyson reported Q4 total sales of $12.81 billion, up 11.7...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
meatpoultry.com

Tyson reports higher sales, volume challenges for Q4, fiscal 2021

SPRINGDALE, ARK. – Highlighted by a record year in its beef segment and looking to the future with a plan to deliver more than $1 billion in productivity gains over the next three years, Tyson Foods Inc. announced positive results for its fiscal fourth quarter and 12 months ended Oct. 2, 2021. The company’s adjusted operating income of $1.15 billion ($2.30 per share of common stock) in the fourth quarter was 26% higher than the $911 million ($1.70 per share) reported during the same period last year. For the 2021 fiscal year, Tyson’s operating income was $4.29 billion ($8.28 per share), an increase of 42% over last year’s $3.01 billion. Sales for the quarter were $12.81 billion compared to $10.64 billion. Sales for fiscal year were $47.05 billion, compared to $42.37 billion during fiscal 2020. The company expects sales of between $49 billion and $51 billion during fiscal 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
chainstoreage.com

Retail sales jump 1.7% in October

U.S. consumers aren’t letting higher prices stopping them from spending. Core retail sales rose 1.7% in October from September and were up 10.8% year-over-year, according to the National Retail Federation. That compared with increases of 0.4% month-over-month and 10.9% year-over-year in September (NRF’s calculation of retail sales excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.)
RETAIL
wfxd.com

Last Day of the Prime House Direct Mega Meat Sale

Marquette, MI – November 13, 2021 – Saturday was the final day of the Prime House Direct Mega Meat Sale at the Menards parking lot, and since the deals were on the way out, there were a lot of people that came out and grabbed a case or two of steak. mediaBrew’s Michael J took his radio gear out to the sale, and when he got there, went on the air on WFXD to talk about all the discounts.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy