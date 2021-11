The BYU Cougars host a pesky Cleveland State Vikings squad and look to showcase that they belong in the national conversation. The season tips off with the Cleveland State Vikings headed into what will be a hostile crowd on the campus of the BYU Cougars. The Vikings have their work cut out for them as they play a Cougars team that was just outside of the Top 25 and are a likely tournament team. The visiting team, on the other hand, look to build off of their first winning season under fifth-year head coach Dennis Gates.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO