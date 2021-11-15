ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Best budget gift for dads

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
 4 days ago

Which budget gift for dad is best?

Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest that you scrimped on your purchase.

Types of budget gifts for dads

The best gifts for dads come in many shapes, sizes and categories, and are as different as each individual father. Shopping on a budget can take some extra thought to find the perfect present, but the good news is that there is a wide variety of awesome options when it comes to inexpensive gifts for dads. Here are some categories to inspire you:

  • Handy items such as tools
  • Sentimental keepsakes
  • Outdoorsy must-haves
  • Clothing essentials
  • Kitchen and cooking gadgets
  • Tech items

Best budget gifts for dads

Father’s Day may come to mind when you think of shopping for Dad, but the right gifts are suitable for any occasion — and they don’t have to cost a lot to make an impression. Our roundup starts with gifts for Dad under $10 and maxes out at $35.

Best budget gift for dads: under $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLT3v_0cx9PmvF00

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband

What you need to know: Any dad who frequently does projects around the house will appreciate this metal-grasping magnetic wristband.

What you’ll love: This is a good choice for do-it-yourself dads, as this magnetic wristband grasps hardware and keeps it handy. It also features two pockets to stow a few small items.

What you should consider: The fit tends to be somewhat loose on smaller wrists.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnS9O_0cx9PmvF00

Chef Craft Wine Opener

What you need to know: If you are looking for an affordable gift for a wine connoisseur dad, this is a good option.

What you’ll love: This affordable wine opener is straightforward to use. The 4.5-inch corkscrew is a practical size that works well with most wine corks.

What you should consider: It’s not the most durable option, but has nice features for the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hR9VJ_0cx9PmvF00

Amazon Gift Card

What you need to know: Choose an Amazon gift card for as little as $10 for a flexible gift.

What you’ll love: This is a versatile gift that allows Dad to use it toward any item on Amazon. There’s no expiration date.

What you should consider: Some consumers don’t think a gift card is very personal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6m1T_0cx9PmvF00

Nite Ize DoohicKey Multi-Tool Keychain

What you need to know: This is a simple gift that’s unique and has many uses.

What you’ll love: Small yet useful, this keychain is a multitool with a ruler, bottle opener, wrench, box cutter, carabiner clip and screwdriver.

What you should consider: It’s quite small, but that doesn’t detract from its usefulness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best budget gift for dads: $10-$25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fS8G_0cx9PmvF00

Surf N Sport Runner Sunglasses

What you need to know: These stylish sunglasses offer excellent sun protection yet are available at a fraction of the cost of high-end options.

What you’ll love: These sunglasses impress with their classic full-frame design and comfortable fit. The acrylic lenses provide 100% UVB and UVA protection.

What you should consider: The frames may break fairly easily, so they should be handled with care.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNu66_0cx9PmvF00

Smartwool Merino 150 Beanie

What you need to know: Lightweight yet warm, this versatile beanie makes a great gift for active, outdoorsy dads.

What you’ll love: This beanie is crafted of Merino wool and features a trim, form-fitting style that makes it ideal for performing outdoor activities in different weather conditions. It can easily be worn with helmets, too.

What you should consider: The fit may be a bit snug for some wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvlaF_0cx9PmvF00

Personalized I Love You Dad Frame

What you need to know: If you are looking for a handmade gift that can be personalized, this beautiful frame is a good choice.

What you’ll love: This is a handmade frame that you can customize by adding the name of the gift-giver. It’s made of an attractive leatherette material that comes in a choice of three colors.

What you should consider: If your dad isn’t the type to display photos, this gift isn’t very practical.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473d74_0cx9PmvF00

Apollo Tools 39-Piece Tool Set

What you need to know: Handy and woodworking dads need a set of tools, and this collection offers numerous useful pieces for a low price.

What you’ll love: Although inexpensive, this tool kit comes with 39 pieces, including essential tools like a hammer, screwdrivers, hex keys and scissors. It’s a good kit for projects and tasks around the house.

What you should consider: Some of the tools don’t fit well in the included case. The tape measure is quite flimsy.

Where to buy: Home Depot and Amazon

Best budget gift for dads: $26-$35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xT65D_0cx9PmvF00

YETI 20-Ounce Tumbler

What you need to know: This is a classic YETI tumbler that’s spacious enough to hold an ample amount of your dad’s favorite beverage, while keeping it warm or cold for hours.

What you’ll love: It’s one of YETI’s most popular tumblers, thanks to its large capacity. It’s well-insulated and durable, which makes it great for outdoor adventures.

What you should consider: The downside of the large design is that it’s a bit bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQ1HA_0cx9PmvF00

Cuisinart 13-Piece Wooden Grill Tool Set

What you need to know: Dads who enjoy grilling will appreciate each component of this comprehensive, 13-piece set.

What you’ll love: This grill set includes essential tools that boast a long reach and durable wooden handles. A sturdy case is included for keeping the pieces organized.

What you should consider: Quality control issues that include damaged or broken tools have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZjVR_0cx9PmvF00

Champion Middleweight Jersey Hoodie

What you need to know: Whether working out, walking the dog, or hanging out with the kids, a pullover hoodie is a wardrobe staple Dad will reach for time after time.

What you’ll love: With a casual style and soft cotton material, this pullover is versatile for everyday wear in chilly weather. It has an attached hood and roomy pockets.

What you should consider: The sizes tend to fit on the small side, and the material may shrink a little when washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxg2z_0cx9PmvF00

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

What you need to know: It’s easy to give the gift of streaming with the affordable Fire TV Stick Lite that can be controlled by voice.

What you’ll love: This is an inexpensive yet popular streaming device by Amazon that is easy to set up and use, plus it has built-in Alexa.

What you should consider: Unlike pricier options, this model doesn’t have TV controls.

Where to buy: Amazon

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews.

IN THIS ARTICLE
