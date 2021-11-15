Black Road Trail Connection finally opens in Will County

JOLIET, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- More than 20 years in the making, there is now a direct link between a couple of major trail for walkers, runners, and bikers in Will County.

The ribbon has been cut for the Black Road Trail connecting the DuPage River Trail in Hammel Woods with the Rock Run Greenway Trail in the Rock Run Preserve, tying together more than 35 miles of trails in Will County.

The new path includes pedestrian bridges over the DuPage River and Interstate 55.

“This bridge is going to increase the safety of walkers, runners and bikers,” said U.S. Rep Bill Foster. “… And it’s going to help everyone who is trying to get out on these trails to explore everything our region has to offer.”

Will County Forest Preserve Executive Director Ralph Schultz said it was a long time in coming.

"I was the person that drew that first line on a piece of paper back in 1998. I included it in a 1999 capital plan that was funded by a referendum. It’s 22 years for me, going on 23 years to see this project come to fruition and it’s absolutely amazing," said Will County Forest Preserve Executive Director Ralph Schultz, in a forest preserve video.

"Ultimately, we’d like to see most all of our trails in Will County connected either by the Forest Preserve District in regional systems or through our local and municipal systems, as well."