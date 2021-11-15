ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

By Bre Richey, BestReviews
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQDBI_0cx9PjH400

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gifts for 6-year-olds are best?

Christmas will be here before you know it, and some kids probably already have a wishlist full of items they’ve seen on TV or played with at their friend’s houses. Now comes the hard part — deciding what are appropriate gifts for your 6-year-old and crossing off items you think will end up collecting dust at the bottom of the toy bin.

Every child has different interests and development levels, making it difficult to choose the perfect gift. Whether you’re looking for the best gifts for 6-year-old girls or gifts for 6-year-old boys, here are ideas your child is sure to love.

Do you need a few more gift recommendations? Check out these gift guides:

How to choose the best gifts for 6-year-olds

Here are some tips to help choose the best gifts for 6-year-olds.

Areas to consider

  • Age and development: The most important area to consider when choosing gifts for 6-year-olds is a child’s age and development. Age recommendations are usually printed on most toys. However, since kids all learn and develop at different rates, you can’t rely solely on the age recommendation. Take that age recommendation as a guideline, but also think about their fundamental life skills.
  • Interests and hobbies: Think about hobbies or activities your child continually plays with or talks about often. For example, if they spend hours drawing, your child would probably love an art set, but if your 6-year-old loves watching princess movies and dressing up, they might appreciate princess toys .

Categories

To ensure your child receives well-rounded gifts, many parents try to get their children gifts from different categories. Here are a few types to consider.

  • Something they want – This could be your child’s main gift for Christmas or something they’ve been asking for all year.
  • Something they need – Christmas gifts can be something they need like winter boots, a bat and glove for their baseball season or new luggage for your upcoming vacation.
  • Something to wear – While clothes might not always be fun, they’re practical and necessary. You could still make it a fun gift by choosing something with your child’s favorite color or TV character.
  • Something to read – Books are always an excellent gift for other children on your Christmas list or your own 6-year-old. It can include a smaller book they can read independently or a series you plan to read together.
  • Something to educate – Educational gifts don’t have to be boring. The best learning is when kids have fun, so gifts like a science experiment kit or a spelling game are great ideas.

Best gifts for 6-year-olds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVF14_0cx9PjH400

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

Parental controls allow adults to set educational goals, create time limits and filter content so kids can focus on having fun. This tablet includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xfwqg_0cx9PjH400

PicassoTiles 100-Piece Magnet Building Tiles

With these magnetic building tiles, kids can let their creativity run wild and learn while they’re having fun. Kids can stack them as tall as they want and even form them into 3D geometric shapes and designs.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZ324_0cx9PjH400

Sunnyglade 185-Piece Art Set

Easy to carry and equipped with a built-in, dual-side pop-up easel, kids can bring out their creative side anywhere they want with this 185-piece art set. This set includes oil pastels, crayons, colored pencils, watercolor cakes, markers, drawing papers and more.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbDOQ_0cx9PjH400

Walkie-Talkies for Kids

Not only are these walkie-talkies entertaining for kids, but they also allow parents to communicate with their kids when they’re in the backyard or at a neighbor’s house. They’re rechargeable, so you don’t have to purchase a ton of batteries, and they’re capable of long-range communication.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best gifts for 6-year-old boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGDVc_0cx9PjH400

Obuby Kids Fort-Building Kit

You won’t have to worry about kids taking all the blankets and chairs to build a fort once they have this fort-building kit. With 120-pieces, kids can build their fort into any shape or size they want. A blanket or sheet to cover the fort is not included.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDzXj_0cx9PjH400

Vatos Laser Tag Set

If you’re tired of continually buying foam darts for other toy guns, this laser tag set is the ideal gift. The range is fairly long so that kids can play indoors or outdoors, and it comes with four vests and guns.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmFZO_0cx9PjH400

Remote Control Monster Truck

Kids will love being in control of their own realistic-looking monster truck with working lights. It can go up to 20 km an hour at full speed and is suitable for all different types of terrain. The truck uses a rechargeable battery, so you don’t need to buy disposable batteries continually.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Best gifts for 6-year-old girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIiXT_0cx9PjH400

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

This polaroid camera doesn’t have a ton of settings, so younger kids will be able to use it all on their own. It also features a selfie mirror for the perfect selfie photo every time. One downside is that the price of film is on the expensive side.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114lP1_0cx9PjH400

KidKraft Majestic Mansion Wooden Dollhouse

Standing over 50 inches tall, this four-story dollhouse is the perfect size for young kids. It includes 34 pieces of furniture and accessories and fits all fashion dolls up to 12 inches, such as Barbie, L.O.L. Surprise! and Disney princesses.

Sold by Wayfair

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jeHQy_0cx9PjH400

Disney Princess Royal Collection Fashion Dolls

If your child loves Disney princesses, this royal collection of fashion dolls is an ideal gift. The set includes 12 dolls, each with its own signature dress and fashion accessory. Some included dolls include Ariel, Mulan, Rapunzel, Tiana and Cinderella.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Shop the 20 best Christmas gift ideas as seen on TikTok wishlists this year

TikTok is taking the world by storm, along with the shopping space. From morning routines to the coolest clothes to shop for, we’re not at all surprised TikTok Christmas wishlists are now a thing. As of lately, TikTokers are posting their most sought-after products for their followers with the “Jingle...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 75 Best Christmas Gifts for Dads 2021: Gear, Gadgets, Spirits & More

It’s the holiday season — so you better not forget about papa. The best Christmas gifts for dad this year are better than ever, and given all of the odd supply chain freakouts happening right now, it’s probably best to look over the best Christmas gifts for men now rather than later. Whatever you have in mind, just remember that this thoughtful gesture can serve as a humble thank you, letting him know you appreciate everything he’s done as a parent. However, searching for the best Christmas gifts for fathers can present challenges, especially if you’re dealing with a super-picky old...
MLB
Parade

Here Are 35 Gifts Ideas That Are Trending This Christmas For 7-Year-Old Boys

Seven-year-old boys are at the age where they’ve started their own hobbies and have their own interests (yes, they probably do involve fidget toys and Minecraft and/or Roblox!). Whether it’s sports, puzzles, arts and crafts, LEGOS, monster video games or dinosaurs, your little guy probably has more than one fascination right now. So how do you pick out the perfect gift for your 7-year-old who’s experimenting with so many interests? We narrowed it down to the most popular Christmas gift ideas for 7-year-old boys. There are countless gifts for the 7-year-old boy in your life this holiday season from toys to new clothes, to Pop Its to sports equipment and more… and we’ve listed them all so you’re sure to find the right one.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Christmas Gifts#Toys#Old Boys#Bestreviews
Time Out Global

Best eco-friendly and sustainable Christmas gifts this year

Haven’t you heard? Helping the environment is cool now. We love wrapping up presents for our loved ones and we love unwrapping them even more. But the monstrous pile of plastic packaging and paper waste at the end of it all don't exactly give us the festive cheer. So, if you're dreaming of a greener Christmas and want to spread some eco-friendly joy this season, check out the selection of products we've picked out below!
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Best novelty gift for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gifts for new parents are best? Of course there are very practical gifts out there for new parents, such as diapers and burp cloths, but there’s something special about a good old novelty gift — something parents might not need and definitely won’t get for […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Californian

6 Best Occasions to Gift a Flower Bouquet

Flowers convey emotions that words can’t; that’s why they’re considered a perfect gift for every occasion. Since different flowers symbolize different emotions, it’s essential to understand the flowers suitable for every occasion. The way a flower bouquet is arranged, its color, and the type of bloom can work together to convey different messages.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
News Channel 34

Best budget gifts for your sister

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for your sister is best? Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some […]
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
WANE 15

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel 34

Best puzzle gifts for senior citizens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which puzzle gift for senior citizens is best?  We’ve all had a present problem that was difficult to work out, especially one for that special jigsaw juggernaut in your life. Dedicated puzzle fans are never truly satisfied by just finding the solution to a problem. […]
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
WOWK 13 News

Best LEGO advent calendar

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which LEGO advent calendar is best? A beloved holiday tradition, advent calendars are a great way to build up the anticipation for Christmas morning. Traditional advent calendars use candy or small toys to mark each day leading up to Christmas, but each year, LEGO releases several advent […]
LIFESTYLE
abc27 News

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
24/7 Wall St.

50 Top Tech Gifts Under $100

Retail sales experts think Americans will boost holiday spending to record levels this year. In October, the National Retail Federation forecast retail sales in November and December will increase between 8.5% and 10.5% from the previous year, respectively, to between $843.4 and $859 billion. The 800-pound gorilla in the room is inflation, which clocked in […]
BUSINESS
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS 42

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

The Best Gaming Gifts to Buy This Year, According to Three Professional Gamers

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From sound engineers and screenwriters to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Wayfair Black Friday sale 2021: Best early deals on sofas, tables, beds and more

Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need!” Can anyone hear the name Wayfair without singing the advert slogan back? We highly doubt it.And stocking a mammoth 22 million products, including everything from shelves and sofas, to security lights, there is a pretty high chance that the furniture retailer really does have just what you need.But, as we all know, whether you’re doing a whole house refurb, only refreshing one room, or looking for just a little something to jazz up a tired-looking space, furniture and home décor can get quite expensive. So we welcome Black Friday with open arms.Taking place...
SHOPPING
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
910
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy