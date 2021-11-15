ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The best trivia games for kids

By Alex Kilpatrick, BestReviews
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xq5FG_0cx9PiOL00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which trivia game for kids is best?

Trivia games are fun to play with kids and adults, family members and friends. Some trivia games for kids are serious and competitive, while others are silly and entertaining. They can give your family something to do on a rainy day and tend to be much less expensive than taking your kids to an amusement park or a movie. The North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers is a marvelous trivia game for kids.

What to know before you buy a trivia game for kids

Find a fun and engaging game

What you consider fun depends on the tastes of your family. Some kids like to get competitive, while others prefer a silly game where everyone’s laughing. Some trivia games involve individual players answering questions for points, but some newer games have players working together on teams.

Consider the game’s topic

If your kids are fairly competitive, they might like trivia games that involve language, geography, science, arts, culture and history like the classic Trivial Pursuit game. But if your kids just want something fun and silly, they might enjoy a game with a focus on celebrities, music, animals, TV and movies.

Age range

There is usually an age range listed on the games box, indicating the difficulty of the topics and questions. If you have any babies, toddlers or very young kids, you probably want to avoid playing any trivia games with small pieces that could lead to choking.

What to look for in a quality trivia game for kids

Physical quality

The quality of the game’s parts is important. Look for a game with high-quality cards, attractive artwork and well-constructed board and tokens.

Expandability

Most trivia games for kids have enough content to be played over and over without getting boring. But even games with hundreds of questions can become redundant if you play them too often. Look for games with expansion packs that add content and questions.

Replayability

You should think about the variety and number of topics and questions included in a trivia game. Multiple-choice questions are much simpler to memorize than open-ended questions.

How much you can expect to spend on a trivia game for kids

The most basic trivia games for kids cost about $5-$10, while mid-range games go for $10-$20 and high-end ones vary from about $20-$40.

Trivia game for kids FAQ

Are there trivia games for kids who are not great at remembering facts?

A. Yes, not all trivia games for kids are geared toward knowing the correct response. Some are a little more silly, like predicting how much a particular animal weighs. And some test their ability to think on their feet rather than their knowledge.

Can kids play trivia games with a big group?

A. While many games accommodate only six or fewer players, there are also lots of games that let a larger group play. These large-group games are usually for teams, which works well if you have a group with various skill levels and ages.

What can you do if a trivia game comes with damaged or missing pieces?

A. Most companies that sell trivia games for kids have stellar customer service and support and will send you replacement parts fairly quickly.

What’s the best trivia game for kids to buy?

Top trivia game for kids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwuHx_0cx9PiOL00

North Star Games’ Wits & Wagers

What you need to know: This fun, engaging game is a top choice for multiple ages and groups.

What you’ll love: While it’s appropriate for various ages, it still offers a good challenge. It’s also very simple to learn how to play.

What you should consider: Its price is on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Top trivia game for kids for the money

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3Db6_0cx9PiOL00

Hasbro’s Trivial Pursuit

What you need to know: This classic trivia game provides a good challenge from a well-known brand.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive game offers high quality in both the physical game and the trivia content. The updated version of the classic game is playable for multiple generations.

What you should consider: The youngest children will struggle with many of the questions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Worth checking out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2Xtp_0cx9PiOL00

Wonder Forge’s Pictopia: Disney Edition Trivia Game

What you need to know: This fun, fast-moving game is a perfect choice for families, particularly those with younger kids.

What you’ll love: The game has incredible artwork that helps make it an excellent option for Disney fans of every age. It works well for a family game night.

What you should consider: Some of the questions in this game are either too simple or inconsistent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Best kids face shield

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Face shields have long been used by health care professionals, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being used by more and more people, including kids. Face shields are a great option for kids, as they provide full coverage of the face and make it harder for them to touch their eyes, nose or face. The TCP Kids Face Shield is one of the best on the market, offering an exceptionally comfortable fit and anti-fog coating.
KIDS
weareteachers.com

The Best Thanksgiving Songs for Kids

It’s almost Thanksgiving! Celebrate the day that’s full of food, family, and fun with these Thanksgiving songs for kids. Do the Turkey Hokey Pokey, count down with 10 little turkeys, and more. Over the River and Through the Woods. Originally written as a child’s poem about Thanksgiving, this song has...
MUSIC
whattoexpect.com

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids

What to Expect selects products based on independent research and suggestions from our community of millions of parents; learn more about our review process. We may earn commissions from shopping links. The holiday season is rooted in so many traditions, many old and some new—and one of the most exciting...
RELATIONSHIPS
Americajr.com

Trivia Trivia Tuesday: 5 New Trivia Questions from “Page-A-Day”

Every Tuesday is a Trivia Tuesday on AmericaJR… Look for five new trivia questions and answers from the “365 Amazing Trivia Facts for 2021” calendar…. What U.S. president came up with his own eggnog recipe?. According to the Guinness World Records, who holds the record for most bridal bouquets caught...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia Games#Board Games#Hasbro#Bestreviews#The North Star Games#Wits Wagers
pocketgamer.com

Top 12 best educational kids games for Android phones and tablets

When combining learning with technology, you can often get children excited about learning! Through entertaining them with fun games, that also provides a bit of education, you can keep children interested and give them better screen time. Often, parents are looking to distract their children with tablets - looking for a fun yet educational games to go along with them.
VIDEO GAMES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

The Best Chore & Reward System for Kids

We are super excited to announce that our Simple Chore & Rewards pack for kids is now available inside Our Simply Tidy Toolkit! The chore chart system makes it really easy to plan what needs to be done for the week and the month, but what is even more fun is the rewards system makes it customizable to exactly what motivates YOUR kids.
KIDS
WOWK 13 News

Best puzzle gifts for senior citizens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which puzzle gift for senior citizens is best?  We’ve all had a present problem that was difficult to work out, especially one for that special jigsaw juggernaut in your life. Dedicated puzzle fans are never truly satisfied by just finding the solution to a problem. […]
LIFESTYLE
country1025.com

Stump The Studio: Candy Trivia

Since we’re all still in sugar comas from Halloween, this week we did Candy Trivia for a chance at Midland tickets. Can you stump Jonathan and Ayla with your knowledge about Candy?
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
reviewed.com

These are the best parenting and kids products of 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. 2021 has certainly been a year of transition, especially for parents and children. From adjusting back to in-person school to traveling (safely) to see grandparents again, people with kids have certainly learned to go with the flow over the last 12 months.
RELATIONSHIPS
libertywingspan.com

Trivia with TJ: Thanksgiving

In this week’s installment of Trivia with TJ, WTV’s TJ Krilowicz tests students on their knowledge of Thanksgiving. TJ Krilowicz is going into his senior year and is in his 4th year at Wingspan. TJ is the host of the weekly segment on the WTV Daily Update “Trivia With...
TV & VIDEOS
News Channel 34

Best high-end gift for your brother

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for your brother is best?  Whether you’re looking for gifts for a younger brother or the best gift for a big brother, it can be tough to select the right one. A high-end gift may be just the ticket for the best […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
News Channel 34

Best budget gifts for your sister

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for your sister is best? Buying your sister a great present doesn’t have to take forever, and it doesn’t have to cost a ton of money either. There are thoughtful and loving things you can find at a decent price point, some […]
RECIPES
SPY

The 23 Best Holiday Gifts For Tweens

It’s hard to find the best Christmas gifts for those we know are infinitely more aware than we are of what is cool, and tweens absolutely fit into this category — if not define it. Being a tween in the age of social media may be uniquely challenging because they know what is on-trend and exactly what they do and don’t want. We want the best gifts for her to be something they’ll like, which is a tall order in this category! The best way to impress a tween is trying to just pay attention to what they like. Those are probably...
SHOPPING
Popular Mechanics

The Best Science Toys for Kids

As adults, it’s our job to foster curiosity and a love of science in the kids in our lives. And what better way to do this than through play? Toys allow children ample opportunity to learn all kinds of scientific lessons, from cause and effect, to how their bodies work, to lessons on the natural world around us, and what lies beyond us in the universe. But how do we choose from the myriad of science toys available? How do we know which ones are worth the cost, and which ones will actually help our kids develop their critical thinking so they can become better scientists?
SCIENCE
Curbed

The Best Gifts for Design-Minded Kids

Ideas for gifts from infancy to teenage-dom that will look good even when they inevitably end up scattered around your house. Crafted from smooth hardwood in contrasting colors and magnets, little hands will find immense satisfaction in the twisting, turning, and clicking mechanism. Manhattan Toy Classic Baby Beads Wood Rattle.
KIDS
KRON4

Best kids’ playset accessory

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Playsets are great for backyard fun, but how many times can you go down the same slide or sit on the same tired swing? Many playsets offer only a few options and those can get boring very quickly. Instead of replacing the entire set, think about a budget-friendly alternative like playset accessories. Playset accessories breathe life into your playset with new and exciting challenges and will spark your child’s imagination over and over again.
SHOPPING
WKRG

Best kids’ bed rail

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While milestones are an exciting time in a child’s life, they can also be a little intimidating and add a few new concerns to an already endless list. However, using a bed rail can alleviate a few worries and give parents peace of mind while sleeping.
KIDS
ARTnews

Best Kid’s Art, Craft, and Learning Kits to Give for the Holidays

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Art activities are an excellent way to keep children busy while encouraging their creative spirit. Art lets their imaginations soar—plus they end up with a displayable keepsake. There are lots of ways for the young artists in your life to express themselves, whether through painting, textile art, paper crafts, or other pursuits. Streamline the process by picking up a ready-made art making or crafting kit. Complete with all the materials needed to make a host of creations at home, these...
BEAUTY & FASHION
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
910
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy